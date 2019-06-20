Telangana: Cyclone Vayu, El Nino delay monsoon

Cricket World Cup 2019

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANURAG K
Published Jun 20, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Intensity of rain will increase only after June 25 in Telangana.
Meteorological experts say Cyclone Vayu and El Nino are responsible for heat waves across the country.
Hyderabad: Pre-monsoon activity is still evident in the month of June due to the delay in the onset of the monsoon. The weather department says that there will be scanty rainfall in the first two or three days before the monsoon sets in on June 25. However, due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, there will be thunderstorms.

The monsoon has been delayed in the Indian peninsula mostly because of Cyclone Vayu, which developed from a deep depression in the Arabian Sea and swept away humid winds. This has prevented the monsoon from progressing. Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist of the independent weather forecaster Skymet, said, “Telangana state will be witnessing on and off rainfall from June 21 to 25. The intensity of rain will increase after June 25.”

 

He said that in the next two or three days, the low pressure area created over the Bay of Bengal is expected to advance the monsoon in the Southern states of the country. “As of now, we are 44 per cent deficient in rain in 2019,” added Mr Palawat.

There is no let up in the soaring heat in many parts of the state.  On Wednesday, Nalgonda recorded 4°C, being the hottest place in the state. Meteorological experts say Cyclone Vayu and El Nino are responsible for heat waves across the country.

The Telangana government has issued an advisory for farmers to delay the sowing of the kharif crop and sow shorter duration crops which require less water.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and some areas of Telangana state can expect thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming days.

