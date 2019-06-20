Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2019 President Kovind to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

President Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament

ANI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 9:33 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 10:50 am IST
The Rajya Sabha will begin its proceedings from Thursday after the address of the President.
The Parliament session will continue till July 26. (Photo: File)
 The Parliament session will continue till July 26. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the Central Hall on Thursday.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday in which the newly elected members took the oath. The election of the Speaker was held on Wednesday.

 

The Rajya Sabha will begin its proceedings from Thursday after the address of the President.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.  

...
Tags: ram nath kovind, lok sabha, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The first quake struck at around 7:47 am with the depth of 10 km, while the second struck at 8:27 am. (Representational Image)

2 earthquakes hit Maharashtra's Satara district

The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district. (Photo: File)

6 bodies, seven mortal remains recovered from IAF AN-32 crash site

He also congratulated Om Birla on his election as the speaker of the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Clear mandate in 2019 LS polls,' says Kovind in joint Parliament address

Nusrat wore a lehenga designed by fashion guru Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Nikhil’s beau also wore a dress from Sabaysachi's stable. (Photo: Instagram)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan ties knot in Turkey, tweets photo



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'GoT' director opens up about controversial Daenerys Targaryen scene

A still from 'Game of Thrones.'
 

First American designer receives honorary knighthood

Ralph Lauren celebrates 50 years in fashion. (Photo: AP)
 

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

Scarlett Rose bold pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

From Rome to Om: Why Athawale chose BJP over Congress?

In his address, Athawale took a jibe at the Congress party and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the party’s electoral loss. (Photo: PTI)
 

Protest in Belgavi against Union Minister for taking his oath in English

Karnataka Rakshan Vedike or Karnataka Defence forum is a pro-Kannada organization, known for their activism in the interest of Kannada-speaking community in issues like Belgaum border issue, Krishna river water sharing, Cauvery water dispute, Hogenakkal, Mahadai project and so on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

Urvashi Rautela.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Won't allow religious slogans or heckling in the House,' says Om Birla

Birla, a two-term MP from Kota in Rajasthan, was a surprise pick for the speaker’s post by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. (Photo: PTI)

4-day-old dies due to negligence in Bareilly, doctor suspended

Talking to the media, the girl's mother Sushma also alleged that she was made to wander for over three hours at the hospital before the girl died. (Photo: ANI)

Our lakes are dying, city sinking with them

The Water Quality Index’s data for April, released by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), only serves to confirm this. Shining examples of lake rejuvenation – Madiwala and Jakkur, confirmed to Class D, while Puttenahalli lake in JP Nagar falls under Class E.

Guest column: ‘Govt, parastatal agencies apathetic, KSPCB toothless’

The Karnataka Government and Bengaluru’s parastatal agencies have repeatedly demonstrated their apathy towards our city’s environment, particularly our lakes and wetlands.

Tusker tramples woman in Belur

The tusker which is suspected to have killed Pushpa in Belur, Hassan on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham