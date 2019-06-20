Cricket World Cup 2019

Political protests over dead worker in Bengal, both BJP, TMC claim he was theirs

Published Jun 20, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
Ananda belonged to Velakpora in Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district. A case has been registered in Kotwali police station.
BJP Yuva Morcha workers took out a protest, on Wednesday, against the alleged killing of a 30-year-old man, who is now being claimed by both parties as their cadre. (Photo: ANI)
Siliguri: BJP Yuva Morcha workers took out a protest, on Wednesday, against the alleged killing of a 30-year-old man, who is now being claimed by both parties as their cadre.

According to BJP members, Ananda Paul was a worker of the BJP Yuva Morcha and was killed by party workers of TMC. The TMC, on the other hand, is claiming that Ananda was a TMC supporter and was killed by BJP members.

 

In the recently concluded polls marred by violence in West Bengal, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and limited the TMC to 22 seats as against 34 it had won in the 2014 general elections.

