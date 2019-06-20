Cricket World Cup 2019

One Nation, One Election: 8 parties boycott one-poll meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY AND VINEETA PANDEY
Published Jun 20, 2019, 12:32 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Prime Minister to set up committee to look into simultaneous polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the heads of various political parties in both the Houses of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the heads of various political parties in both the Houses of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Amidst discord and boycott, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to set up a panel to study the feasibility of and give suggestions on the “One Nation, One Election” idea at a meeting at the Parliament Library here on Wednesday.

Out of the 40 political parties invited to the meeting, the presidents of 21 attended the meeting while three sent their views in writing and 16 parties were not present.

 

The Opposition leaders who skipped the meet included Trinamul boss and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BSP chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TD  supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, DMK chief M.K. Stalin, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.

The TRS was represented by its working president K.T. Rama Rao.

