Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2019 Families of 243 peop ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Families of 243 people missing from Kerala seek government's help

ANI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 5:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 5:29 pm IST
Sundar Lingam, relative of one missing person, said, ‘We are here to meet MEA and appeal to govt to look into our issue’.
Reportedly, many people from Madangir village have boarded the boat destined to New Zealand illegally in January. (Photo: ANI)
 Reportedly, many people from Madangir village have boarded the boat destined to New Zealand illegally in January. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: It's been more than five months that a boat allegedly sailed off from Kerala coast carrying over 243 Indians who went missing. With no trace of them, their families are currently seeking help from the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi.

Kasturi, a relative of one of the 243 people, said, "My family informed us that they are going to Kerala and later we got to hear that they are going to New Zealand in a boat sailing off from Kerala coast. We came here to seek help from the government."

 

Sundar Lingam, a relative of one of the missing persons, said, "We are here to meet the External Affairs Minister and appeal the government to look into our issue. My family, relatives and beloved ones are missing and there's no trace of them yet. I am not aware of a third party who is involved in this matter."

Devendra, who couldn't go along with his wife and two children in the boat, told ANI, "People were taken in a bus to the coast. By the time it was my turn, the driver informed me that I can join them later as the bus would return and take remaining people. However, when I called them after a few hours, they informed me that the boat has already boarded from Kerala coast and there's no space left."

He also alleged that a person named Ravinder allured the people of the Madangir village in the pretext of having a good life in New Zealand.

"Over 35 people from my family went in that boat and we have even approached the Kerala government to look into the matter. However, the government is paying no heed to our issue. Few enquiries were made by the police, but no action was taken in this regard," Ananti, another relative, told ANI.

Reportedly, many people from Madangir village have boarded the boat destined to New Zealand illegally in January.

...
Tags: new delhi, external affairs ministry, kerala missing boat, anti-human trafficking unit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Centre along with state governments is organising various yoga programmes on June 21 across the country. (Photo: ANI)

Ranchi to welcome PM Modi for yoga day celebration on June 21

During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that the grenade carried by him was given by a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. (Photo: Representative)

Chargesheet filed against LeT terrorist in J&K

Former chief justice of India Dipak Misra (Photo: File | PTI)

Ex-CJI Misra calls for stringent laws to safeguard intellectual property rights

The private bus (bearing registration number HP 66-7065) fell into the over 300-metre-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district, Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said. (Photo: ANI)

25 dead, 35 injured as bus falls in drain in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Renault Triber: 5 things you should know

Without a doubt the most interesting feature of Renault Triber are the various seating configurations it has to offer.
 

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

The strip of land starts from the curb where two mailboxes have been installed and go under the wall separating the garages. (Photo: Representational)
 

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

A still from The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.
 

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

Police said in a statement they believed it was the first British conviction relating to a gun made using a 3D printer. (Photo: AP)
 

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in trouble; petition filed in Madras High Court

A still from the trailer of Bigg Boss Tamil.
 

Himalayan glaciers melting doubled since 2000: Study

The study does not include the huge adjoining ranges of high-mountain Asia such as the Pamir, Hindu Kush or Tian Shan, but other studies suggest similar melting is underway there as well. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

9 shanties in Andhra gutted; 1 dead

Fire fighting team could not reach there on time as no fire team was available. So, a fire engine was called from Movva centre which is more than 50 km away from the village. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

BSF personnel perform yoga on border in J&K

The concept of yoga day was formally proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India during his first-year tenure. (Photo: ANI)

Lesbian couple in UP village seeks police protection to marry

The police assured the women of safety and they were later sent home, the ASP Srivastava said. (Representational Image)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

'Have asked Rahul not to resign as Congress president,' says HD Deve Gowda

'I have briefed Rahul Gandhi and told him to reconsider his stand to resign,' Gowda told reporters during a press conference here. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham