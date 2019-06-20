Cricket World Cup 2019

Digvijaya Singh asks Navjot Singh Sidhu to speak to 'Imran bhai'

Published Jun 20, 2019
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Mr Sidhu, who made his political debut as a BJP MP in 2004 but joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 assembly polls in Punjab.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday took a dig at his party colleague and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, asking him to convince his friend “Imran bhai” to act against terrorists targetting India.

Mr Sidhu, who made his political debut as a BJP MP in 2004 but joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 assembly polls in Punjab, is at the centre of a row for his remarks following the Pulwama attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when an explosive-laden SUV being driven by a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist had rammed into a truck carrying them.

 

Mr Singh’s tongue in cheek remarks came am-id the controversy over the Punjab minister asking whether an entire nation could be blamed for an act by “a handful of people” while referring to the Pulwama terror strike, which evoked sharp reactions from people.

In a series of tweets, Mr Singh asked Imran Khan to show “guts” and hand over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India, terming them as “self-confessed perpetrators of terror”. “Navjot Singh Sidhu ji apne dost Imran bhai ko samjha-iye. Uskii vajah se aap ko gaali padh rahi hai (convince your friend Imran bhai. You (Sidhu) are being abused becau-se of him),” he said.

