BJP sets eyes on poll-bound states for Yoga day

Preparations in full swing on Wednesday for the forthcoming International Yoga Day in Ranchi, where Modi will perform yoga with thousands of people. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With its eyes on the forthcoming Assembly polls, the BJP high command has zeroed in on two crucial states to celebrate International Yoga Day on Friday. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jharkhand, Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Rohtak, Haryana. The grand events in the states are being viewed as the “unofficial” launch of the BJP’s election campaign there.

The Prime Minister will join the yoga session along with 18,000 people, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, in Ranchi.

The BJP chief will be flanked by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Rohtak. After a stellar performance by the BJP in both states in the recent Lok Sabha polls, where it won 11 of 14 seats in Jharkhand and all 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana, the local units are understood to have been told to aim to win a two-thirds majority in the Assemblies.

The BJP chief is learnt to have asked the Haryana unit to set a target of “Abki bar 75 paar” in the 90-member House.