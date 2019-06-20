As Rahul Gandhi turns 49, PM Modi wishes him good health.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi carries sweets to distribute among the media persons on the occasion of his 49th birthday in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Mr Modi took to Twitter to convey his wishes to the Congress president, who turned 49 on Wednesday.

“Best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” he tweeted.

Mr Gandhi replied on Twitter, saying, “Thank you for your greetings Narendra modi ji. I appreciate them”

A host of Congress leaders and workers also wished Mr Gandhi, as he met many of them at the party headquarters on Akbar Road.

Some leaders also wished Mr Gandhi in Parliament.

He earlier met his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence and later arrived at around 10 am at the Congress headquarters where party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers to wish him.

Mr Gandhi received flowers from his partymen and offered them sweets.

Among those who wished him at the AICC office were former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

“Thank you all for your best wishes and greetings on my birthday. I’m overwhelmed and grateful for your love and affection,” he later tweeted and posted some pictures.

The Congress president, who was in a joyous mood, shared some light moments with the workers and media persons at the party headquarters.

He also offered sweets to those wishing him on his birthday.

Party leaders said no cake was cut and the celebrations were low key in view of the death of over 100 children due to acute encephalitis syndrome in Bihar.

However, youth Congress workers had put up many hoardings of Gandhi in the capital.