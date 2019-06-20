Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2019 20 from Telangana, A ...
Nation, Current Affairs

20 from Telangana, AP stranded in Northeast

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jun 20, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Cloudburst triggers torrential rains, landslides.
Tourists stranded in Sikkim after five landslides and torrential rains triggered by a cloudburst made it impossible for it impossible for them to proceed. (DC)
 Tourists stranded in Sikkim after five landslides and torrential rains triggered by a cloudburst made it impossible for it impossible for them to proceed. (DC)

Hyderabad: Twenty tourists from the two Telugu states are currently stranded in Gangtok, in Sikkim, after five landslides and torrential rains triggered by a cloudburst made it impossible for them to proceed.

A total of 350 tourists from different states, including an 88-year-old senior citizen from Ahmedabad, have been stuck for four days in north Sikkim.
Abhishek, son of an  additional inspector general of police serving in AP, is among them.

 

Two of the tourists P. Sravan Raghu Nath, 32, and P. Pratyusha, 27, are from Hyderabad.

Many of those stranded are young mountain enthusiasts. There are also 10 children and some senior citizens.

The weather shows no sign of improving and the tourists have no electricity or internet connection. Two youths from Vizag travelled by bike to Sikkim. The collector, Raj Yadav, suspended tourist permits for the time being for Dzongu, Lachen and Lachung.

350 tourists had to walk around 12 km
Mountaineer Poshetty Sravan Kumar told this newspaper, “On June 16, around 350 tourists reached Lachen village at a height of 9,000 feet in the north of Sikkim. The following day, all left for Gurudongmar Lake. On our way back to Lachen village, a cloudburst occurred (when it rains 10 cm in an hour), resulting in non-stop torrential rains. This triggered five landslides between Lachen and Zema and blocked all routes. A vehicle carrying tourists was stuck midway, with no way out. The 350 of us walked 12 km, crossed the dangerous muddy narrow paths, rolled down hilly terrain to reach Lachen village.”

“The local villagers, army troops, local police stepped forward to help the tourists; the Lachen Hotel Association president provided free food and accommodation to all 350 tourists. On Wednesday, as the rains weakened, I travelled another 12 km to access the internet in order to inform all the worried families,” Sravan Kumar said.

The tourists submitted their personal details, including home phone numbers to the local police, who informed their families.

“Multiple stakeholders including the Army and Road parties have been roped in for the rescue operation. All 350 tourists are safe and there are zero casualties.
Mud clearing vehicles are clearing the road. The border road guarding teams have been instructed to provide free travel to tourists. The rescue operation will be completed by Thursday,” the collector said in a statement.

“The families back home need not worry as all are safe and waiting for the skies to clear to head for home,” said Vishal, one of those stranded.

...
Tags: tourists, cloudburst
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Dinesh Gundurao

Saving Karnataka Congress: Rahul Gandhi dissolves KPCC

Election Commission

Election Commission response sought on Congress plea

Digvijaya Singh.

Digvijaya Singh asks Navjot Singh Sidhu to speak to ‘Imran bhai’

Telangana state Waqf board

Waqf Board gets new CEO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

Scarlett Rose bold pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

From Rome to Om: Why Athawale chose BJP over Congress?

In his address, Athawale took a jibe at the Congress party and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the party’s electoral loss. (Photo: PTI)
 

Protest in Belgavi against Union Minister for taking his oath in English

Karnataka Rakshan Vedike or Karnataka Defence forum is a pro-Kannada organization, known for their activism in the interest of Kannada-speaking community in issues like Belgaum border issue, Krishna river water sharing, Cauvery water dispute, Hogenakkal, Mahadai project and so on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

Urvashi Rautela.
 

Man worships Donald Trump in Telangana, erects statue

Krishna said he 'worships' Trump because he is a strong leader and he likes his bold attitude. (Photo: Video grab)
 

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

Judge Margaret Cleary ruled that a lower court was wrong to rule against the father and concluded that the child should remain in Australia so he can have visitation rights. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Raghavendra Chauhan elevated as CJ of Telangana High Court

Raghavendra Singh Chauhan.

South Korea, Bangladesh channels on DD Free Dish

This arrangement is as a result of an MoU signed between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh TV(BTV) on 7th May, 2019.

35 passengers rescued after bus falls into rivulet in Rajasthan

After the onerous rescue operation, all the passengers were rescued safely. (Photo: ANI)

Heat wave likely in some areas of T'gana, thunderstorm in rest

The monsoon was supposed to have hit the state on June 13, but due to cyclone 'Vayu' changing course the monsoon was delayed. (Photo: Representational)

Dabholkar case: CBI again seeks Punalekar's custody to quiz him

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made the plea before the court of additional sessions judge (special judge) R M Pande here through its special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham