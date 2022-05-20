Tomato price sees major hike in Andhra Pradesh; fall in production cited as reason

Minister for agriculture Kakani Govardhan said the tomato price increased due to short-supply. Hence, the government is importing tomatoes from other states. — DC file image

VIJAYAWADA: The price of tomatoes has seen a sharp rise in Andhra Pradesh, ranging from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg as per grades in the markets.

The prices of other vegetables have also increased, which put an extra burden on the people. The state government has started taking steps to control the rise in tomato price.

Minister for agriculture Kakani Govardhan said the tomato price increased due to short-supply. Hence, the government is importing tomatoes from other states. This will be sold at fair price at all Rythu Bazaars from May 20.

He said private traders are selling tomatoes at high prices in the wake of the declining tomato production in the state this summer season.

Tomato turned costlier when it was priced Rs 65 per kg in Rythu Bazaar in Vizianagaram, Rs 60 per kg in Srikakulam, Rs 64 in Visakhapatnam, Rs 58 in Rajahmundry, Rs 60 in West Godavari, Rs 53 in Krishna, Rs 58 in Guntur, Rs 75 in Prakasam, Rs 68 in Nellore, Rs 75 in Chittoor, Rs 65 in Kadapa and Anantapur, Rs 78 in Kurnool and Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg in the open markets.