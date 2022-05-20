Steps begin to hire 9,168 Group-4 staff

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a preparatory meeting with top officials to clear the path for recruitment to fill 9,168 Group-IV vacancies through the direct route.

The CS stated at the meeting that the government had brought the Presidential Order 2018 to not only protect the rights of the people but also reform the functioning of the government. As per the order, 95 per cent of posts were reserved for locals.

He told special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of departments at BRKR Bhavan that the government had started the process of recruitment by issuing the notification for filling up 503 vacancies under Group-I.

While the process for police recruitment was going on, clearance had been given to the education department and the notification for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) had been issued, he said.

Somesh Kumar directed officials to submit relevant information, including roster point details, to the TS Public Service Commission by May 29 to enable it to issue the job notification.

He said junior assistant and equivalent posts in the sanctioned strength should be included and notified for direct recruitment. Promotional vacancies in senior assistant and superintendent cadres should also be filled.

He asked HoDs to oversee the process and reduce the timelines so that the finance department could issue the government orders allowing the TS Public Service Commission to go ahead with the recruitment.

TSPSC chairman B. Janardhan Reddy, special chief secretaries Sunil Sharma (housing), Rajat Kumar (irrigation), Adhar Sinha (animal husbandry), Director General, ACB, Anjani Kumar and senior officials were present.