Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2022 Retail tomato price ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Retail tomato price shoots up to Rs 100/kg; change in climate led to drop in yield

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published May 20, 2022, 11:21 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2022, 11:21 pm IST
A 30 kilo crate of first quality tomatoes cost anywhere between Rs 2,100-2,370 in the wholesale mandis
Retail shops in and around Tirupati sold tomatoes at Rs 67-100 per kilo, based on the grade and quality of the red fruit. (DC photo)
 Retail shops in and around Tirupati sold tomatoes at Rs 67-100 per kilo, based on the grade and quality of the red fruit. (DC photo)

TIRUPATI: In a sharp jump, tomato price in Madanapalle region rose to about Rs 70-88 per kilo in the wholesale market while it was sold at Rs 100 at retail shops in Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamaiah districts on Friday.

Market sources attributed the sudden price rise due to unfavourable weather conditions that resulted in a drop in the yield this season.

 

Retail shops in and around Tirupati sold tomatoes at Rs 67-100 per kilo, based on the grade and quality of the red fruit. On Wednesday, tomatoes were sold at Rs 60-85 per kilo, and it touched Rs 64-92 in the retail market on Thursday.

“A crate (30 kilo) of first-quality tomato cost anywhere between Rs 2,100-2,370 today. We sold it for Rs 69-88 a kilo, depending on its grade and quality. Damage to the crop due to summer rains in recent days resulted in a decrease in the yield. A fall in supply led to the rise in the price,” explained a wholesale trader.

 

Traders also predicted the price of tomato is likely to remain on the higher side till May end or until fresh stocks arrive. The price of tomato per kilo may go up by another Rs 15-20 and cross Rs 125 in the retail market by the month-end. Arrivals at the wholesale mandis has shown signs of a fall.

The tomato market in Madanapalle town, the largest wholesaler for this produce in Asia, received nearly 155 tonnes of tomato on Friday. The average arrivals per day did not cross 200 tonnes in the past fortnight. In general, the supply to this market would be 5-7 times higher than of the current arrivals.

 

“In the wholesale market, the first-grade tomato was sold at Rs 88 a kilo on Friday, while the second variety was sold at Rs 43-69 a kg. On an average, more than 700 tonnes of tomatoes were expected to arrive at the Madanapalle market daily this season. However, farmers are bringing in less quantities, as the yield has declined in many regions,” a marketing official said.

The Madanapalle wholesale market receives the red vegetable from Madanapalle, Thamballapalle and Punganur constituencies and some parts of Karnataka including Rayalpadu, Srinivasapuram and Lakshmipuram cross.

 

The major changes in climatic conditions in these regions led to a drop in the yield this season. In addition to this, the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel also had an impact on the prices of tomatoes.

...
Tags: tomato price, tomato
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A massive rescue operation was underway, and the Army had joined the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police to lend a hand. (PTI)

J&K: 9 feared dead after tunnel collapses

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (PTI)

SC transfers Gyanvapi case to district judge

News

Crash guard, bull bar on two-wheelers spell danger

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi on Friday by a special flight. (Photo: DC)

KCR in Delhi, 'Bharat Yatra' from Sunday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GST Council advice not final: SC

Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the decisions of the GST Council are only recommendatory in nature and not binding on the Centre and the states. (Photo:PTI)

Mundka fire tragedy: 8 dead indentified, many charred beyond recognition

Family members show photos of their missing children in the Mundka fire, at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Twenty-seven people have died so far in the Mundka fire. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile

DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from a Naval Helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Allow namaz at Gyanvapi, but protect 'shivling' : SC

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI)

Congress slams wheat export ban, says move 'anti-farmer'

: Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference during the Congress party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->