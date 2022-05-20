Retail tomato price shoots up to Rs 100/kg; change in climate led to drop in yield

Retail shops in and around Tirupati sold tomatoes at Rs 67-100 per kilo, based on the grade and quality of the red fruit. (DC photo)

TIRUPATI: In a sharp jump, tomato price in Madanapalle region rose to about Rs 70-88 per kilo in the wholesale market while it was sold at Rs 100 at retail shops in Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamaiah districts on Friday.

Market sources attributed the sudden price rise due to unfavourable weather conditions that resulted in a drop in the yield this season.

Retail shops in and around Tirupati sold tomatoes at Rs 67-100 per kilo, based on the grade and quality of the red fruit. On Wednesday, tomatoes were sold at Rs 60-85 per kilo, and it touched Rs 64-92 in the retail market on Thursday.

“A crate (30 kilo) of first-quality tomato cost anywhere between Rs 2,100-2,370 today. We sold it for Rs 69-88 a kilo, depending on its grade and quality. Damage to the crop due to summer rains in recent days resulted in a decrease in the yield. A fall in supply led to the rise in the price,” explained a wholesale trader.

Traders also predicted the price of tomato is likely to remain on the higher side till May end or until fresh stocks arrive. The price of tomato per kilo may go up by another Rs 15-20 and cross Rs 125 in the retail market by the month-end. Arrivals at the wholesale mandis has shown signs of a fall.

The tomato market in Madanapalle town, the largest wholesaler for this produce in Asia, received nearly 155 tonnes of tomato on Friday. The average arrivals per day did not cross 200 tonnes in the past fortnight. In general, the supply to this market would be 5-7 times higher than of the current arrivals.

“In the wholesale market, the first-grade tomato was sold at Rs 88 a kilo on Friday, while the second variety was sold at Rs 43-69 a kg. On an average, more than 700 tonnes of tomatoes were expected to arrive at the Madanapalle market daily this season. However, farmers are bringing in less quantities, as the yield has declined in many regions,” a marketing official said.

The Madanapalle wholesale market receives the red vegetable from Madanapalle, Thamballapalle and Punganur constituencies and some parts of Karnataka including Rayalpadu, Srinivasapuram and Lakshmipuram cross.

The major changes in climatic conditions in these regions led to a drop in the yield this season. In addition to this, the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel also had an impact on the prices of tomatoes.