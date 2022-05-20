Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2022 CM Jagan launches 17 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan launches 175 veterinary ambulances

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 20, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated May 20, 2022, 12:56 am IST
A total of 340 Veterinary Ambulances will be introduced across the state at a cost of Rs 278 crore in two phases
The CM flagged off 175 veterinary ambulances, costing Rs 143 crore in the first phase of the Dr YSR Mobile Ambulatory Veterinary Clinical Services, from his camp office here on Thursday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a government-run ambulance network for the welfare of animals and livestock with the aim of boosting the veterinary sector in Andhra Pradesh.

The CM flagged off 175 veterinary ambulances, costing Rs 143 crore in the first phase of the Dr YSR Mobile Ambulatory Veterinary Clinical Services, from his camp office here on Thursday.

 

A total of 340 Veterinary Ambulances will be introduced across the state at a cost of Rs 278 crore in two phases.

Animal husbandry and fisheries minister Seediri Appalraju and officials stressed that MAVC is like the 108 Ambulances that respond to calls and reach the spot in a matter of minutes after any minor mishap. The MAVCS vehicles will also have state-of-the-art facilities for livestock health care.

The government would do the maintenance of these vehicles that will provide essential and quality veterinary services to pets, including dairy cattle in rural as well as urban areas.

 

A total of Rs 155 crore has been allocated for maintenance of the vehicles out of the total allocated amount Rs 278 crore for this project.

The service also provides artificial insemination services, quality veterinary diagnosis and quality veterinary care on the spot. It would also help assess the spread and eradication of veterinary diseases.

Each vehicle has a staff of three including a veterinarian, an assistant with veterinary diploma and a driver-cum attendant. It has a small laboratory equipped with a microscope to perform 20 types of manure tests, 15 types of blood tests, artificial insemination services and a hydraulic facility to load the animal into the vehicle. The vehicles will also carry essential medicines.

 

Deputy chief minister (Panchayat Raj and rural development) Mutyala Naidu, revenue minister Dharmana Prasad, I &PR minister Venugopal Krishna, animal husbandry special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, MLAs, MLCs and officials were present.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, veterinary ambulances, veterinary sector, dr ysr mobile ambulatory
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


