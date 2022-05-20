Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2022 CM Jagan embarks on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan embarks on Davos trip to attend WEF Summit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published May 20, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
CM and the AP delegation will participate in several business meetings to attract investments to the state
Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma offers a bouquet to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vijayawada Airport before going to Davos on Friday. (Photo:DC)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday took a special flight from here to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum Summit. This is the first visit of Jagan as CM to Davos and he is accompanied by his wife Bharathi.

The CM and the AP delegation will participate in several business meetings to attract investments to the state. The others in the delegation are ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Gudivada Amarnath, MP Peddireddy Mithun and senior officials.

 

The 52nd annual meeting of WEF2022 will be held from May 22 to 26. More than 50 heads of government and 1,250 business leaders from the private sector would attend the annual meeting.

The AP government has set up a pavilion there with the slogan 'People-Progress-Possibilities'. CM Jagan will be holding discussions on the decarbonised economy with a focus on industrialisation.

Andhra Pradesh will showcase the strategy it followed in curbing the Covid19 pandemic by way of the Testing - Tracing- Treatment method and also the steps taken by the government in Education, Health and Development sectors.

 

In partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh would also host three state sessions on healthcare on May 23, education and skilling on May 24 and transition to decarbonised economy on May 25.

“AP will also focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment. The government intends to make room for industrialization of inter-connectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress. The state will showcase how ports will contribute to Industrialization 4.0.

 

AP will also focus on changes that need to be made in industrial strategies. The state will focus on the ‘best companies for partnership’ in areas of strengthening the process of delivering products directly to the doorstep, integrating these with digitalisation, further enhancing the manufacturing sector in the state, and developing the best resources,” officials said.

The resources and opportunities available for AP to become the right platform for industrialization 4.0 will also be explained. The meeting will also showcase opportunities in the Bangalore-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore and Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridors to various industry bodies and entrepreneurs.

 

The CM-led delegation would meet the finance minister of Bahrain Salman Al Khalifa as also James Zhan, director-general of UNCTADLuc Remont, executive vice-president of Schneider Electric; Takeshi Hashimoto, president and CEO of  Mitsui OSK Lines; Bernard Charles, CEO & Pascal Daloz, COO, of Dassault Systems; Pedro Gomez, head of Mobility and Sustainability of WEF; Sheila Alrowaily of Saudi Aramco Investments, among others.

Jagan will go on a personal tour with his family after completion of the WEF summit and return to the state on May 31.

 

Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, davos, world economic forum summit
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


