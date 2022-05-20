Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2022 Age bars several TS ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Age bars several TS job aspirants

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 20, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated May 20, 2022, 1:18 am IST
 Thousands of aspirants have said that they were rendered ineligible to apply for the 17,291 vacancies in police and other departments because of the government’s delay in issuing the notification. (Representational Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Thousands of aspirants have said that they were rendered ineligible to apply for the 17,291 vacancies in police and other departments because of the government’s delay in issuing the notification.

The government had last released the recruitment notification in 2018. In this year’s notification, it gave an age relaxation of three years, to 30 years. This left thousands of aspirants outside the age ceiling.

 

Nagesh Yadav, an MA student at Osmania University, said he had been hoping to write the recruitment test for constable posts since 2019 but the notification was released only this year and he found himself ineligible on age grounds.

Aspirants have been demanding age relaxation for a few months now. Multiple protests have been held at Osmania University. The government did not budge, even as the last date to apply for the TSLPRB (Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board) exam, May 20, is almost here.  

Gaddam Srinivas, general secretary of the TS Unemployed Joint Action Committee (TSJAC), said, “The notification was delayed due to the government’s neglect, for which students are paying the price. We have been protesting over the issue for the past two months.”

 

Gaddam Srinivas, Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) state vice-president, estimated that about 2 lakh students would lose out if the age limit was not increased.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy had written to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday asking for relaxation in the age limit from three to five years.

