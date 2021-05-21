Thunderstorms in coastal Andhra Pradesh likely

Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal AP from Friday to Monday. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and move northwestwards and reach Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26 morning.

Under its influence, isolated rains might occur over north coastal Andhra when the system crosses the coast. Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal AP from Friday to Monday. The IMD also predicted that heavy rainfall is likely over Rayalaseema region on Saturday. The day temperature will be two to three degrees higher than the normal temperature.