Survey finds Andhra Pradesh did better in GSDP growth compared to India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 20, 2021, 2:09 am IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 9:30 am IST
The survey explained the priorities of the government under the ‘Navaratnalu’ to education and health, social safety nets, welfare of women
 The state government also claimed that the state has improved its position in the sustainable development goals. — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has done far better than the nation as a whole in achieving growth rate in the gross state domestic product (GSDP), according to the Socio-Economic Survey 2020-21 which was released by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday. The survey would be presented in the Assembly on Thursday during the budget session.

According to the revised estimates for the year 2020-21, the GSDP growth of AP at current prices is 1.58 per cent as against nation’s growth of  -3.8 per cent, which has shown a downtrend trend due to Coronavirus pandemic.

 

The per capita income has gone up to Rs 1,70,215 in 2020-21 from Rs 1,68,480 in 2019-20. This is in comparison with all-India per capita income for 2019-20 which stands at Rs 1,34,186.

Meanwhile, the Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will be held on Thursday with the customary address of the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who will address it virtually in view of the pandemic. 

Initially, the government  decided to conduct the budget session for one day only. Opposition Telugu Desam  decided to boycott the budget session. 

 

The Cabinet meeting would be held at 8 am and the Governor would address virtually at 9 am. According to the sources, the BAC meeting would be held and it would decide about the extension of the Assembly session according to the need. The government initiated measures for the smooth functioning of the Assembly following Corona protocol. 

The state government also claimed that the state has improved its position in the sustainable development goals from the fourth rank in 2018 to the third rank in 2019. In the latest (2019) rankings given by NITI Aayog, the secured the first rank in 2 SDGs – Goal-6 (Clean water and Sanitation) and Goal-16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

 

The state secured the second rank in 4 SDGs: Goal- 3 (Good Health); Goal- 8(Decent economic growth); Goal-13(Climate change); and Goal-14 (Life below water). It got the third rank in Goal-1 (No Poverty).

In respect of literacy, AP still fares below the national literacy rate. Its literacy rate stands at 67.35% as against the national average of 72.98%.

The survey revealed that Andhra Pradesh stands top in the country in horticulture crops, ranks first in productivity of oil palm, papaya, lime, cocoa and tomato. 

The survey explained the priorities of the government under the ‘Navaratnalu’ to education and health, social safety nets and welfare of women, poor and marginalised, farmers’ welfare, industry and infrastructure economic growth and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

 

It explained the various schemes being implemented by the Jagan government in the education sector, such as Jagananna Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Gorumudda, encouragement of English medium education, Naad-Nedu, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena.

On the Corona crisis, the survey stated that the government is taking all measures for the control of Covid-19. During the lockdown and the curfew times, the government is helping the poor. Around 1,80,49,054 samples were tested in which 14,54,052 tested positive. The tests done per million in AP is 3.3 lakhs against India’s average of 2.2 lakhs. The government is procuring cryogenic tankers from overseas. AP is allotted 590 MT oxygen per day. The state is utilising 100% allotted quantity and the government requested the Centre to allot 900 MT oxygen. 

 

The first dose of vaccine was administered to 53.28 lakh persons, and the second dose was given to 21.64 lakh persons, covering health workers, frontline workers and persons aged more than 45 years. By utilising the state funds, the corona vaccines had been purchased for the 45+ age groups, added the document.

...
