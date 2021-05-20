Rs 2,29,779.27 crore is Andhra Pradesh's budget

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented AP State 2021-22 budget at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore in the Assembly on Thursday. The Assembly budget session started with the speech of AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. The BAC meeting decided to conduct the Assembly budget session for one day in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The total state budget is estimated at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore. A large scale of allocations were given for welfare in this budget with Rs. 28,237 crore for BC sub-plan, Rs. 3,306 crore for farmer welfare, Rs. 5,478 crore for EBC welfare, Rs. 359 crore for Brahmin welfare, Rs. 17,403 crore for SC sub-plan and Rs. 6,131 crore for ST sub-plan.

Budget allocations:

Women's development: Rs 47,283.21 crore.

Agricultural schemes: Rs.11,210 crore.

Educational schemes: Rs.24,624 crore.

Medical and Health: Rs 13,830 crore.

BC sub-plan: Rs 28,237 crore.