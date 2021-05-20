Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 Rs 2,29,779.27 crore ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 2,29,779.27 crore is Andhra Pradesh's budget

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 20, 2021, 2:42 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 3:01 pm IST
The Assembly budget session started with the speech of AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan
The total state budget is estimated at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore. (Photo: PTI/File)
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented AP State 2021-22 budget at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore in the Assembly on Thursday. The Assembly budget session started with the speech of AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. The BAC meeting decided to conduct the Assembly budget session for one day in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The total state budget is estimated at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore. A large scale of allocations were given for welfare in this budget with Rs. 28,237 crore for BC sub-plan, Rs. 3,306 crore for farmer welfare, Rs. 5,478 crore for EBC welfare, Rs. 359 crore for Brahmin welfare, Rs. 17,403 crore for SC sub-plan and Rs. 6,131 crore for ST sub-plan.  

 

Budget allocations:

Women's development: Rs 47,283.21 crore.

Agricultural schemes: Rs.11,210 crore.

Educational schemes: Rs.24,624 crore.

Medical and Health: Rs 13,830 crore.

BC sub-plan: Rs 28,237 crore.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh budget, jaganmohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


