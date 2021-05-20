Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 PM Modi warns of cov ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi warns of covid mutation, vaccine wastage in interaction with officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published May 20, 2021, 1:37 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 1:40 pm IST
He also cautioned the officials on wastage of vaccine doses and said that even a single dose going waste denies someone protection shield
PM Modi interacted with the state and district officials via video conferencing. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@BJP4India)
 PM Modi interacted with the state and district officials via video conferencing. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@BJP4India)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the state and district officials across the country and warned of new mutations developing in the second wave of the novel coronavirus infection. He also cautioned the officials on wastage of vaccine doses and said that even a single dose going waste denies someone protection shield.

“Vaccine wastage is also a major issue. We must stop it at all costs. A single wastage means not providing security to an individual. Work out on your strategy on rural-urban specific way,” he told the officials.

 

He also said that pandemics in the past have taught us that our practices need a constant change, innovation, and upgradation. “This virus is expert in mutating and thus, our strategies should be dynamic in fighting it,” he added.

He added that the active cases in the country are reducing everyday, but cautioned that people still needed to put on masks and use hand sanitizers as a precaution. “Testing and distancing must be focused upon and it is the administration's responsibility to ensure this. COVID appropriate behaviour shouldn't be dropped,” he added.

 

The prime minister’s interaction with the officials comes on a day when India reported over 2.7 lakh cases, with the daily deaths recorded below 4,000. The country’s Covid numbers now stand at 2,57,72,440, with the death toll at 2,87,122.

PM Modi also added that the Centre is collating all suggestions from states for vaccination strategies and taking them forward. “In this regard, the Health Ministry is providing the next 15-day vaccine dosage information to states,” he told.

Also addressing the issue of vaccine shortage, the prime minister said, “Supply of vaccines will smoothen in the near future which will help streamline the entire process of vaccination.”

 

He also added that the needy people needed to be given proper food. We must stop people from hoarding essentials and provide the poor and needy with foodgrains,” he added.

Tags: pm modi, covid india, india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


