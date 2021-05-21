People sans masks thrown behind bars, villagers complain it is excessive use of law

Yarragunta Shruthi, the DSP of Atmakur under whose jurisdiction the arrests were made, said they were not violating any rights of citizens. (Facebook)

Kurnool: Police are trying to instill fear among villagers by filing cases and taking them into custody for not wearing masks in Atmakur division. It is a disproportionate punishment, allege villagers.

The police threatened to slap more cases on Nehru Nagar villagers. The Sub-Inspector warned them that they would make sudden inspections and would book cases which include jail term.

Seven persons from Nehru Nagar village were arrested by the Muchumarri police in the district on Thursday for allegedly not wearing the masks and not maintaining physical distancing.

They were identified as P. Venkat Ramudu, Boya Venkateshwarlu, Topi Chandrashekar, Kurakula Surya Raju, Jalli Vennkateshwarlu, Kotha Narasimha Rao and Palamari Sundar Raj. A case under relevant Sections of the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against them and tests were conducted on them as they showed Covid symptoms, said Sub-Inspector A.P. Srinivasalu said.

Five more persons were taken into custody on Wednesday in Muchumarri village and people were warned of stern action if they did not fall in line. “Imposing fine for not wearing masks is ok, but arresting is beyond the mandate given to police,” said Krishna, a villager.

However, Yarragunta Shruthi, the DSP of Atmakur under whose jurisdiction the arrests were made, said they were not violating any rights of citizens. She said, “Muchumarri and Nehrunagar were sensitive villages and, therefore, our police officers are extra vigilant when people move in groups.”