Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 People sans masks th ...
Nation, Current Affairs

People sans masks thrown behind bars, villagers complain it is excessive use of law

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 21, 2021, 1:53 am IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 1:53 am IST
The Sub-Inspector warned them that they would make sudden inspections and would book cases which include jail term
Yarragunta Shruthi, the DSP of Atmakur under whose jurisdiction the arrests were made, said they were not violating any rights of citizens. (Facebook)
 Yarragunta Shruthi, the DSP of Atmakur under whose jurisdiction the arrests were made, said they were not violating any rights of citizens. (Facebook)

Kurnool: Police are trying to instill fear among villagers by filing cases and taking them into custody for not wearing masks in Atmakur division. It is a disproportionate punishment, allege villagers.

The police threatened to slap more cases on Nehru Nagar villagers. The Sub-Inspector warned them that they would make sudden inspections and would book cases which include jail term.

 

Seven persons from Nehru Nagar village were arrested by the Muchumarri police in the district on Thursday for allegedly not wearing the masks and not maintaining physical distancing.  

They were identified as P. Venkat Ramudu, Boya Venkateshwarlu, Topi Chandrashekar, Kurakula Surya Raju, Jalli Vennkateshwarlu, Kotha Narasimha Rao and Palamari Sundar Raj.  A case under relevant Sections of the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against them and tests were conducted on them as they showed Covid symptoms, said Sub-Inspector A.P. Srinivasalu said.

 

Five more persons were taken into custody on Wednesday in Muchumarri village and people were warned of stern action if they did not fall in line. “Imposing fine for not wearing masks is ok, but arresting is beyond the mandate given to police,” said Krishna, a villager.

However, Yarragunta Shruthi, the DSP of Atmakur under whose jurisdiction the arrests were made, said they were not violating any rights of citizens. She said, “Muchumarri and Nehrunagar were sensitive villages and, therefore, our police officers are extra vigilant when people move in groups.”

 

...
Tags: face mask, people sans masks thrown behind bars, disproportionate punishment, muchumarri police, arrest for not wearing face mask
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

With no worries about accessing the strained medical care in urban areas, villagers can now stay in these centres and get home food, too. Timely care and all facilities will be provided by officials, sarpanches and village secretariats. — AFP

Isolation centres to come up in villages

A kilo of the contraband costs up to Rs 20,000 in Dhoolpet, whereas they buy it for Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per kilo in Araku. —Representational image/Pexels

Dry days for drug-peddlers in city

The government's directive prompted a team of doctors and public health experts in the state to hold special online webinars to inform and teach students on practical treatments and differences between handling and risk assessment during the first and second Covid waves. — PTI

Final year medicos step extend a helping hand during Covid

The previous government had provided for only 1,000 types of treatments under Aarogyasri. But in the last 23 months, his government has provided for treating 2,400 ailments under Aarogyasri, including Covid-19 and black fungus. — Twitter

53 oxygen generating plants to be set up at Covid hospitals in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Navy confirms death of 37 personnel onboard barge P305, bodies recovered

Rescued crew members from the sunken offshore barge P305 look out disembark the INS Kochi naval ship after arriving in Mumbai on May 19, 2021 following Cyclone Tauktae landfall on India's west coast with powerful winds and driving rain, leaving at least 33 people dead and almost 89 missing. (AFP)

Bharat Biotech boosts Covaxin production

The additional manufacturing at Chiron Behring would effectively take the volumes up to 100 crore doses per annum, with its own established campuses. — Representational image

Rs 2,29,779.27 crore is Andhra Pradesh's budget

The total state budget is estimated at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana declares Black Fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

All government and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Black Fungus. (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in the country

Artists of Red Cross society paint a message to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic during Covid-induced curfew in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham