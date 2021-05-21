Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 No let-up in fresh C ...
No let-up in fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 21, 2021, 1:10 am IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 1:10 am IST
The escalating fresh positive cases continue to pose threats to the officials and people as well
Tirupati: Even after two weeks of imposing partial curfew, there is no let-up in the spread of Covid-19 in Chittoor district, which on Thursday registered a record 3,185 fresh cases – the single-day highest number since the first case was reported on March 24 last year.

What is causing more concern among the public as well as officials is that the district is holding a dubious distinction of registering highest Covid-19 death toll in the state with 1,137 persons succumbing to the deadly virus.

 

The escalating fresh positive cases continue to pose threats to the officials and people as well. The cases have been going up every day and a record 3,185 patients got infected in the last 24 hours. With this, the total positive cases in the district till now has gone up to 1,67,043 and the total active cases have reached 23,967, while 1,41,939 patients were recovered and discharged.

The district recorded around 18,583 cases and 69 deaths in the last seven days and the daily break-up from May 14 to May 20 was 2,708, 2,884, 2,885, 1621, 2,630, 2,670 and 3,185. Around 15,220 cases and 59 deaths were registered during the previous seven-day period (May 7-13) and the daily break-up was 2,260, 2,269, 2,169, 1,543, 2,426, 1,908 and 2646.

 

The continuous surge in new cases reflects the gravity of the situation and shows that there was no let-up in the spread of the virus. However, it is pertinent to mention that the district is also registering a record number of recoveries, with nearly 30,398 patients got discharged as against the 33,804 fresh cases registered between May 7-20.

Meanwhile, health experts opining that the curbs imposed as part of partial curfew are proving to be inadequate if these Covid numbers are taken into account. Hectic movement of people and vehicles is being observed all over the district during the relaxation time between 6 am to 12 noon and almost everyone is ignoring minimum Covid-19 safety norms.

 

Tags: active covid cases andhra pradesh, spread of covid-19 in chittoor district, escalating fresh positive cases, continuous surge in new cases
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Chittoor


