Khammam village imposes Rs.1,000 penalty for not wearing mask

An Indian Lambada tribal woman adjusts her face mask as she stands outside her home in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP)

KHAMMAM: Residents of New Laxmipuram in Mudigonda mandal of Khammam district have decided to impose a penalty of Rs 1,000 on any person entering the village without wearing a mask. The same has been displayed on a board erected at the entrance of the village.

Police are also extending assistance to the villagers in this regard.

New Laxmipuram sarpanch Vagadani Kannaiah said the decision has been taken in consultation with people of the village, who have extended their wholehearted support to the penalty of Rs 1,000.

“At the same time, we also convinced all people within our village to venture out only after wear masks,” he pointed out.

Sarpanch Kannaiah said that the second wave of Covid-19 has caused tension among people from all walks of life. The death rate is alarming and it is time to protect ourselves even if it means taking drastic measures.

He asserted that the norms stipulated by the village, including Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing mask, are for safety of people. “There is no second opinion about it,” he added.