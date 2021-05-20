Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 Khammam teachers str ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Khammam teachers struggle with show-cause notices for not attending to poll duties

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 20, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Some of the teachers are pointing to the demise of 1,621 teachers who had attended to duties during polls in Uttar Pradesh as reason
Finding themselves in a difficult situation, teachers have approached their respective unions for a solution. (Representational Image/DC)
 Finding themselves in a difficult situation, teachers have approached their respective unions for a solution. (Representational Image/DC)

KHAMMAM: Teachers of Khammam, who have received show-cause notices from district collector R. V. Karnan for not attending to poll duties during Khammam Municipal Corporation elections, are struggling to justify why they skipped duties. The 443 teachers, who have received notices, have to file their reply within seven days.

It is a matter of fact that 60 percent of teachers in Khammam district kept away from poll duties. As a result, district election authorities faced an uphill task in mobilising staff for election duties.

 

Finding themselves in a difficult situation, teachers have approached their respective unions for a solution. Panchatyatraj Teachers Union Khammam district president Motukuri Madhu said due to prevailing Coronavirus, authorities should take a lenient view of those who have skipped their poll duties.

He said 20 percent of the teachers were, in fact, down with Coronavirus. They even have documents to prove it. Some of the teachers were pregnant. Many could not attend to duties as their near and dear had been afflicted with the virus or other ailments. There was none to take care of them, Madhu explained.

 

Interestingly, some of the teachers are pointing to the demise of 1,621 teachers who had attended to duties during panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh. They argue that the government should keep prevailing conditions in view and be lenient towards with teachers.

 

...
Tags: covid-19, poll duty, khammam municipal corporation elections, election duty, uttar pradesh teachers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Khammam


Latest From Nation

The apex court received the medical report in a sealed cover and is likely to deal with it during the hearing of the bail petition moved by the MP’s son on Friday. — PTI

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s medical report likely to be dealt by apex court today

We were astonished at the bulldozing of the federal structure by an arrogant PM as if martial law has been imposed in the country, said Banerjee. — DC file photo

Mamata accuses Modi of barring her from demanding on needs for Covid-19

Legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy/ (DC Image)

YSRCP MLA backs Ayurvedic medication for Covid

The remdesivir injection required for critical cases is being administered to patients who are in a stable conditions due to recommendations secured from influential persons. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla

MGM fails to check oxygen flowmeter scam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Navy confirms death of 37 personnel onboard barge P305, bodies recovered

Rescued crew members from the sunken offshore barge P305 look out disembark the INS Kochi naval ship after arriving in Mumbai on May 19, 2021 following Cyclone Tauktae landfall on India's west coast with powerful winds and driving rain, leaving at least 33 people dead and almost 89 missing. (AFP)

Bharat Biotech boosts Covaxin production

The additional manufacturing at Chiron Behring would effectively take the volumes up to 100 crore doses per annum, with its own established campuses. — Representational image

Rs 2,29,779.27 crore is Andhra Pradesh's budget

The total state budget is estimated at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana declares Black Fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

All government and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Black Fungus. (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in the country

Artists of Red Cross society paint a message to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic during Covid-induced curfew in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham