AP chief minister asks officials to keep cool in crisis

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday stressed the need for restraint on everyone including him as all were working under tremendous pressure to contain the spread of a deadly virus. He particularly advised Collectors, Joint Collectors and District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) not to lose temper but be patient and get the work done smoothly.

The Chief Minister was launching CT and MRI machines at RIMS Hospitals at Ongole, Kadapa and Srikakulam and GGH, Nellore, virtually from his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the CM lauded the services of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, Asha workers and volunteers who have been working under pressure during the pandemic. He said nearly 20,000 cases are being registered every day.

Though there are no tire-1 cities in AP like Hyderabad and Bengaluru and despite lack of super-specialty hospitals, the mortality rate is very low compared to other states.

He credited the achievement to everyone working with a smile on their face despite mounting pressure to save the lives of Corona patients.

According to Jagan Mohan Reddy, there are 11 teaching hospitals in the state, of which only seven are equipped with CT and MRI machines. Even these made available in PPP mode have no scope for quality, technology or software upgradation. He informed that another 16 teaching hospitals are being set up in the state ensuring, one teaching hospital in every parliament constituency. The MP constituencies would also have a nursing college each.

The CM assured that top-of-the-line diagnostic services would be made available at these hospitals. Quality diagnosis and treatment would be provided to Aarogyasri beneficiaries free of cost. Aarogyasri Trust would take care of operation and maintenance as well as upgradation of the testing machines.

Latest CT and MRI machines from Siemens company are being set up at Srikakulam, Ongole, Nellore teaching hospitals and only CT machine at Kadapa hospital as it already has an MRI machine.

A budget of around Rs 69 crore has been sanctioned. Siemens will give three years warranty and provide maintenance for seven years for these machines.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) VC and MD Vijayarama Raju, Secretary (Finance) Gulzar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.