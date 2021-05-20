Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 AP chief minister as ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP chief minister asks officials to keep cool in crisis

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 20, 2021, 1:46 am IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 9:30 am IST
Though there are no tier-1 cities in AP and despite lack of super-specialty hospitals, the mortality rate is very low compared to others
Latest CT and MRI machines from Siemens company are being set up at Srikakulam, Ongole, Nellore teaching hospitals and only CT machine at Kadapa hospital as it already has an MRI machine. — DC Image/C. Naraayana Rao
 Latest CT and MRI machines from Siemens company are being set up at Srikakulam, Ongole, Nellore teaching hospitals and only CT machine at Kadapa hospital as it already has an MRI machine. — DC Image/C. Naraayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S.  Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday stressed the need for restraint on everyone including him as all were working under tremendous pressure to contain the spread of a deadly virus. He particularly advised Collectors, Joint Collectors and District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) not to lose temper but be patient and get the work done smoothly. 

The Chief Minister was launching CT and MRI machines at RIMS Hospitals at Ongole, Kadapa and Srikakulam and GGH, Nellore, virtually from his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

 

On the occasion, the CM lauded the services of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, Asha workers and volunteers who have been working under pressure during the pandemic. He said nearly 20,000 cases are being registered every day. 

Though there are no tire-1 cities in AP like Hyderabad and Bengaluru and despite lack of super-specialty hospitals, the mortality rate is very low compared to other states. 

He credited the achievement to everyone working with a smile on their face despite mounting pressure to save the lives of Corona patients.

 

According to Jagan Mohan Reddy, there are 11 teaching hospitals in the state, of which only seven are equipped with CT and MRI machines. Even these made available in PPP mode have no scope for quality, technology or software upgradation. He informed that another 16 teaching hospitals are being set up in the state ensuring, one teaching hospital in every parliament constituency. The MP constituencies would also have a nursing college each.

The CM assured that top-of-the-line diagnostic services would be made available at these hospitals. Quality diagnosis and treatment would be provided to Aarogyasri beneficiaries free of cost. Aarogyasri Trust would take care of operation and maintenance as well as upgradation of the testing machines.

 

Latest CT and MRI machines from Siemens company are being set up at Srikakulam, Ongole, Nellore teaching hospitals and only CT machine at Kadapa hospital as it already has an MRI machine. 

A budget of around Rs 69 crore has been sanctioned. Siemens will give three years warranty and provide maintenance for seven years for these machines.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) VC and MD Vijayarama Raju, Secretary (Finance) Gulzar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

 

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, tadepalli camp office, ct mri machines launched at rims kadapa ongole srikakulam ggh nellore, mortality rate in andhra pradesh less, no tier-1 no super speciality hospitals andhra pradesh, siemens ct mri machines andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 20 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Citizens stand in a queue as they wait to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Yass likely to hit West Bengal, Odisha coast by May 27

The AAP said Wednesday that the BJP and its government were more concerned about their image abroad than about children in India after the saffron party accused Mr Kejriwal of a serious violation of constitutional propriety. — PTI

Singapore summons Indian envoy

People rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP /Rajanish Kakade)

49 from barge still missing, Navy continues search on 4th day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Portal glitches hold up second vaccine dose for many

Those who have got the first dose meanwhile worry the time interval for second dose may lapse soon. Officials say they are issuing tokens keeping stocks in view. — AFP

Telangana to seek abolition of GST on C-medicines, kits

The state governments are procuring all these for free treatment for Covid patients at government hospitals as well as for supplying medical kits to the patients under home isolation. — PTI

COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in the country

Artists of Red Cross society paint a message to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic during Covid-induced curfew in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad's Good Samaritans help Covid patients with free home-made food

Prapurna Reddy and Ramakishore Reddy of Aashri Society with their food packets for delivery. (Photo: Facebook/Aashri Society)

Kerala govt shuffles ministry, KK Shailaja dropped in second innings

KK Shailaja has been appointed as the Party Whip. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham