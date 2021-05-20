Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 India records 2,76,1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000

PTI
Published May 20, 2021, 10:35 am IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 10:35 am IST
The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections
Citizens stand in a queue as they wait to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)
 Citizens stand in a queue as they wait to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours.

 

The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,23,56,187 samples have been tested up to May 19 with 20,55,010 samples being tested on Wednesday.

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid deaths, india covid crisis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 20 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Yass likely to hit West Bengal, Odisha coast by May 27

The AAP said Wednesday that the BJP and its government were more concerned about their image abroad than about children in India after the saffron party accused Mr Kejriwal of a serious violation of constitutional propriety. — PTI

Singapore summons Indian envoy

People rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP /Rajanish Kakade)

49 from barge still missing, Navy continues search on 4th day

Restoration works underway in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, in Bhavnagar district, Gujarat. (PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae leaves 72 dead in Gujarat, Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Portal glitches hold up second vaccine dose for many

Those who have got the first dose meanwhile worry the time interval for second dose may lapse soon. Officials say they are issuing tokens keeping stocks in view. — AFP

Cyclone Yass likely to hit West Bengal, Odisha coast by May 27

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana to seek abolition of GST on C-medicines, kits

The state governments are procuring all these for free treatment for Covid patients at government hospitals as well as for supplying medical kits to the patients under home isolation. — PTI

COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in the country

Artists of Red Cross society paint a message to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic during Covid-induced curfew in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad's Good Samaritans help Covid patients with free home-made food

Prapurna Reddy and Ramakishore Reddy of Aashri Society with their food packets for delivery. (Photo: Facebook/Aashri Society)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham