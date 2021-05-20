Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 High Court asks Cent ...
Nation, Current Affairs

High Court asks Centre why allocation of less medical oxygen to Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 20, 2021, 1:41 am IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 9:30 am IST
Government counsel submitted to the court that the quantum of oxygen allotted to the state was inadequate given the rise in Corona cases
The court also asked as to when the proposed oxygen plants would be set up and counsel replied that it would take three months’ time. — DC Image
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has asked the Centre as to how it allotted more quantum of medical oxygen to the states having less number of Coronavirus cases and less to the states having more cases.

The court on Wednesday held a hearing on Covid19 management and efforts of the state government to handle it.

 

State government counsel submitted to the court that the quantum of medical oxygen allotted to the state was inadequate given the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in the state. Telangana was getting allocation of 600tonnes of medical oxygen per day from the Centre despite it having relatively less number of cases while AP got an allotment of only 580 tonnes despite it having more cases.

The court asked counsel representing the Centre to explain why so. In response, counsel submitted to the court that the Centre will ensure supply of medical oxygen to states based on requirement.

 

The court also asked as to when the proposed oxygen plants would be set up and counsel replied that it would take three months’ time. This, the court felt, was too long a period, and suggested that the works be speeded up.

Tags: andhra pradesh high court, allocation of oxygen, andhra pradesh high court asks centre on oxygen, less cases more oxygen allocation, more cases less allocation oxygen, oxygen plants
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


