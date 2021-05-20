Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 Black fungus: Andhra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Black fungus: Andhra government to purchase 15,000 vials of Amphotericin B

ANI
Published May 20, 2021, 1:41 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 1:41 pm IST
The Principal Secretary lso informed that the Centre has increased the oxygen supply to the state from 590 metric tonnes to 625 MT
The Centre has allocated 1,650 vials for Andhra Pradesh since it would not be sufficient, the state has decided to purchase a large quantity on its own. (Representational Photo: AFP)
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has placed orders for purchasing 15,000 vials of Amphotericin B injection to treat persons infected with black fungus or Mucormycosis, said state Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal on Wednesday.

"The state government is taking precautionary measures to prevent black fungus. The Centre has allocated 1650 vials for Andhra Pradesh and the state government has already given orders for 15,000 vials from three companies, and the supply is likely to start on May 22 or 23. The government is ready to purchase any number of vials," Singhal told reporters here.

 

He also said that the Centre has allocated 1,650 vials for Andhra Pradesh since it would not be sufficient, the state has decided to purchase a large quantity on its own.

"Experts say that each patient may need 60 vials, thus each patient may need at least Rs 3 lakhs for the treatment. Keeping this in mind, the state government has included medical treatment for black fungus under Arogyasri Scheme," he said.

The Principal Secretary further informed that a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakhs will be made for those children who lost both parents.

 

"All district collectors are ordered to identify such orphans. While saying that the condition of the state is gradually improving, he lauded the services of the medical department round the clock," he added.

He also informed that the Centre has increased the oxygen supply to the state from 590 metric tonnes to 625 MT.

Singhal further said that the Centre accepted the state government's appeal for some more tankers and the state will get 4 cryogenic tankers by 23rd May, with 80 MT of oxygen.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reports 23,160 new COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths and 24,819 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the state government on Wednesday.

 

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this, said the ministry.

 

...
Tags: black fungus andhra pradesh, amphotericin b injection, andhra pradesh government, treatment for black fungus under arogyasri scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


