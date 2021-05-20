Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 Bharat Biotech boost ...
Bharat Biotech boosts Covaxin production

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 20, 2021, 9:43 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 11:32 pm IST
The company said it plans to produce 20 crore doses of Covaxin per annum in the GMP facilities that are already operational
Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has decided to boost its vaccine manufacturing capacity for Covaxin by adding yet another production line at its Ankleshwar-based subsidiary, Chiron Behring Vaccines. The company has already been producing its Covid-19 vaccine at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru facilities.

The company said it plans to produce 20 crore doses of Covaxin per annum in the GMP facilities that are already operational for the production of vaccines. 

 

The product availability at Ankleshwar, the company said, will commence from October 2021.

The additional manufacturing at Chiron Behring would effectively take the volumes up to 100 crore doses per annum, with its own established campuses.

