Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 49 from barge still ...
Nation, Current Affairs

49 from barge still missing, Navy continues search on 4th day

PTI
Published May 20, 2021, 9:10 am IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 9:57 am IST
Mumbai police said they will conduct a probe as to why the ill-fated barge remained in the turbulent area despite warnings about cyclone
People rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP /Rajanish Kakade)
 People rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP /Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai: With 49 people on board a barge that sank in the Arabian Sea four days ago still missing, Indian Navy ships worked through the night, using searchlights to trace any movement in the pitch dark waters, as hopes of finding more survivors began to recede on Thursday.

The Navy on Thursday morning launched a fresh aerial search and rescue mission, deploying helicopters to scour the waters off Mumbai coast, where the accommodation barge P305 went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before it sank Monday.

 

As many as 26 personnel on board the barge are dead and 49 still missing, after Navy personnel, battling extreme weather, so far rescued 186 of the 261 people who were on board the barge P305 and two personnel from tugboat Varaprada.

Naval ships INS Kochi on Wednesday morning and INS Kolkata late Wednesday night brought the bodies of the "Brave Nature's Victims" to Mumbai, the spokesperson told PTI.

Chances of finding more survivors are looking bleak, an official said.

Mumbai police have announced they will conduct a probe as to why the ill-fated barge remained in the turbulent area despite warnings about cyclone Tauktae, an official said. They registered an accidental death report (ADR) on Wednesday in connection with the death of the personnel on the barge.

 

"The Navy's Search and Rescue (SAR) operations entered the fourth day today. Naval ships and aircraft are presently undertaking SAR of the missing crew members of Accommodation Barge P-305, which sank on Monday 35 miles off Mumbai," a Navy spokesperson said.

Navy ships INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Beas, INS Betwa, INS Teg, P8I maritime surveillance aircraft, Chetak, ALH and Seaking helicopters are involved in the SAR operations, he said.

Another Navy ship INS Talwar was the 'On Scene Coordinator' off Gujarat coast and assisted Support Station 3 (SS-3) and Drill Ship Sagar Bhushan, which were being safely towed back to Mumbai by ONGC support vessels, he said.

 

Navy ships were deployed on Monday after the Navy was informed that barge 'P305' had gone adrift off the Heera oil fields in Bombay high area with 261 personnel on board. The oil fields are around 70 km southwest of Mumbai. 

...
Tags: cyclone tauktae, cyclone tauktae landfall, barge sank in the arabian sea, ongc support vessels, aval ships ins kochi and ins kolkata, 49 people missing
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 20 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Tauktae tears up Gujarat coast; 13 dead, 16,000 houses damaged
Cyclone Tauktae leaves 72 dead in Gujarat, Maharashtra

Latest From Nation

Citizens stand in a queue as they wait to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Yass likely to hit West Bengal, Odisha coast by May 27

The AAP said Wednesday that the BJP and its government were more concerned about their image abroad than about children in India after the saffron party accused Mr Kejriwal of a serious violation of constitutional propriety. — PTI

Singapore summons Indian envoy

Restoration works underway in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, in Bhavnagar district, Gujarat. (PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae leaves 72 dead in Gujarat, Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Portal glitches hold up second vaccine dose for many

Those who have got the first dose meanwhile worry the time interval for second dose may lapse soon. Officials say they are issuing tokens keeping stocks in view. — AFP

Telangana to seek abolition of GST on C-medicines, kits

The state governments are procuring all these for free treatment for Covid patients at government hospitals as well as for supplying medical kits to the patients under home isolation. — PTI

COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in the country

Artists of Red Cross society paint a message to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic during Covid-induced curfew in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad's Good Samaritans help Covid patients with free home-made food

Prapurna Reddy and Ramakishore Reddy of Aashri Society with their food packets for delivery. (Photo: Facebook/Aashri Society)

Kerala govt shuffles ministry, KK Shailaja dropped in second innings

KK Shailaja has been appointed as the Party Whip. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham