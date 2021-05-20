Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2021 150 admitted to ENT ...
Nation, Current Affairs

150 admitted to ENT hospital with black fungus infection in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published May 20, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Doctors have advised the recovered patients to wear masks at home, which will help in prevention
A doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 and now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP)
 A doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 and now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP)

HYDERABAD: As many as 150 persons have been admitted with black fungus infection or mucormycosis at the Government ENT Hospital here in the last three days. The maximum of these patients were from different districts of Telangana state who came in once the facility was declared the nodal centre for treatment.

Doctors say they have only 50 unoccupied beds and the hospital is now full with in-patients of black fungus infection. Severe cases have been admitted where the infection is in the nose and space behind the eyes. Mild cases of sinus are being treated at out-patient level and oral medicines prescribed.

 

The out-patient ENT department is also seeing a huge rush of patients as Covid-recovered patients are coming to the hospital for check-ups. Panic about the disease is also causing many to get themselves checked.

Doctors have advised the recovered patients to wear masks at home, which will help in prevention. From the admitted patients, it was found that only 30 per cent of them had uncontrolled sugar levels while the others were found to have side-effects of steroids and lowered cell-immunity due to the virus.

Mucormycosis in maximum patients has affected the eyes and this will require ear, nose, throat and eye doctors to step in with help in the treatment process.

 

A doctor at the hospital says, "There are a few patients whose both eyes have turned black. These will require aggressive treatment. The challenge is to save lives and also save vision in at least one eye. These patients will be attended to on a priority basis."

Stocks of amphotericin B are sufficient, stated doctors, adding, they are being directly supplied by the Telangana state medical devices and infrastructure development corporation.

The cases in ENT Hospital indicate more men than females suffering from the disease. The ratio is 9 males per one female for every 10 cases. The cases among the age group of 30-50 years are high. Those who were under home treatment and did not take steroids have also reported severe infections of black fungus.

 

Dr Manish Gupta, senior ENT surgeon at the hospital, explained: "The Covid19 virus reduces cell immunity, making the human body susceptible to fungus in the air. Improving cell immunity in recovery is important."

With the anti-fungal medicines available, doctors are confident that after surgical intervention in the treatment will be effective as the medicine removes the fungus completely from the body.

Private hospitals have sent in their demands for medicines, as high as 500 requisitions, in the last two days. These will be scrutinized and directly supplied by the stockists and pharmacies to hospital.

 

These steps are being taken to control black marketing of medicines that is rampant in the second wave. Drug control officers have warned main stockists and pharmacies that batches of all medicines will be strictly monitored to ensure there is no scope for black marketing. 

...
Tags: black fungus in hyderabad, black fungus prevention, mucormycosis hyderabad, government ent hospital, steroid use
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The apex court received the medical report in a sealed cover and is likely to deal with it during the hearing of the bail petition moved by the MP’s son on Friday. — PTI

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s medical report likely to be dealt by apex court today

We were astonished at the bulldozing of the federal structure by an arrogant PM as if martial law has been imposed in the country, said Banerjee. — DC file photo

Mamata accuses Modi of barring her from demanding on needs for Covid-19

Legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy/ (DC Image)

YSRCP MLA backs Ayurvedic medication for Covid

The remdesivir injection required for critical cases is being administered to patients who are in a stable conditions due to recommendations secured from influential persons. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla

MGM fails to check oxygen flowmeter scam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K'taka Home Minister indicates stricter implementation of lockdown measures

A nurse prepares to administer a dose of Covishield vaccine to a woman as others wait their turn in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP /Aijaz Rahi)

Rs 2,29,779.27 crore is Andhra Pradesh's budget

The total state budget is estimated at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000

Citizens stand in a queue as they wait to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

49 from barge still missing, Navy continues search on 4th day

People rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP /Rajanish Kakade)

'B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV2 has sub-lineages; nothing called Singapore variant'

A medic collects swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 tests, at National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases, Mehrauli, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Singh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham