Telangana sees sudden spike in covid cases, 4 infected persons die

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 20, 2020, 10:53 am IST
Updated May 20, 2020, 10:53 am IST
The four deaths reported were that of two men, aged 75 and 70 years, and two women who were 38 and 68 years old
The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 1,634 with authorities reporting that 42 more individuals were confirmed on Tuesday as suffering from the disease
Hyderabad: In a sudden spike, four persons died from Covid-19 in Telangana state, the health department said, taking the toll to 38. The four deaths reported were that of two men, aged 75 and 70 years, and two women who were 38 and 68 years old.

The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 1,634 with authorities reporting that 42 more individuals were confirmed on Tuesday as suffering from the disease. Of these, 34 were from the Greater Hyderabad while the rest were from among the guest workers returning home to the state. The guest workers who tested positive belonged to the districts of Siricilla, Karimanar and Yadadri.

 

With Tuesday’s cases, the number of Covid-19 patients from this category of people rose to 77, the health department said.

Nine persons were discharged on Tuesday taking their total to 1,011 while the number of active cases currently were 585, the department said.

