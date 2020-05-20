56th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

102,586

2,258

Recovered

39,870

593

Deaths

3,175

19

Maharashtra3505884371249 Tamil Nadu11760440682 Gujarat117464804694 Delhi105544750166 Rajasthan57573232139 Madhya Pradesh54652631258 Uttar Pradesh46052783118 West Bengal28251006244 Andhra Pradesh2489162152 Punjab2002164737 Telangana1592100234 Bihar14955179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Six farmers killed in UP's Etawah as pickup truck collides with truck

ANI
Published May 20, 2020, 9:39 am IST
Updated May 20, 2020, 9:49 am IST
The government directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.
The visuals from the accident spot. (ANI)
 The visuals from the accident spot. (ANI)

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): Six farmers were killed and one injured after the pickup truck in which they were traveling collided with another truck in the Friends Colony area of Etawah on Tuesday night.

"The farmers were going to the market to sell jackfruit. The injured person has been admitted to Saifai Medical College," said R Singh, Superintendent of Police.

 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of six people in Etawah. He has directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has also announced that it will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the farmers killed in the accident.

...
Tags: coronavirus in uttar pradesh, uttar pradesh covid 19, coronavirus (covid-19), yogi adityanath government, etawah
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Etawah


Representational image. (AP)

With record jump of 5,611 in single day, coronavirus cases now stand at 1,06,750

Exam trouble soon.

Pending CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to be held in own schools, not external centres

Representational image. (PTI)

2 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants killed in Srinagar encounter

A doctor collects details of a person suffering from fever before conducting a swab test for coronavirus. (AP)

Tamil Nadu sees big jump in virus infections, door to door screening to begin



