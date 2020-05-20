56th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

102,586

2,258

Recovered

39,870

593

Deaths

3,175

19

Maharashtra3505884371249 Tamil Nadu11760440682 Gujarat117464804694 Delhi105544750166 Rajasthan57573232139 Madhya Pradesh54652631258 Uttar Pradesh46052783118 West Bengal28251006244 Andhra Pradesh2489162152 Punjab2002164737 Telangana1592100234 Bihar14955179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2020 Maharashtra governme ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra government divides state into red and non-red zones

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published May 20, 2020, 10:05 am IST
Updated May 20, 2020, 10:05 am IST
Despite persistent efforts by the state to reduce the total number of restricted areas, there is no decline in the red zones
Maharashtra government divides state into red and non-red zones. (PTI Photo)
 Maharashtra government divides state into red and non-red zones. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday categorised the state into red and non-red zone areas for the purpose of allowing or restricting activities in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite persistent efforts by the state to reduce the total number of restricted areas, there is no decline in the red zones, which are the hotspots of coronavirus pandemic.

 

According to the new guidelines issued by the state government on Tuesday, there are 13 red zones that include all municipal corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (including Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar districts), Pune Municipal Corporation, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati.

Earlier, when the Union health ministry had classified districts in the country, there were 14 red zones in the state. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has vowed to make the entire state into a green zone by the end of May. But, there is hardly any change in the situation till now, raising a question mark over realising his ambition.

During the earlier phases of lockdown, the state was divided into three zones – 14 red, 16 orange and six green zones. However, the state government, as per the new guidelines, has categorised the areas into red and non-red zones for the purpose of allowing or restricting business and other activities during the lockdown. The guidelines would come into effect from May 22.

In the red zones, the e-commerce activity will be allowed for both essential and non-essential commodities. Shops, malls, commercial establishments and industries in the red zone, which are not allowed to operate, can remain open between 9 am to 5 pm only for upkeep and maintenance of materials, furniture, plant and machinery and pre-monsoon protection of property and goods.

No production and commercial activity will be allowed. However, home delivery from restaurants and kitchens will be allowed. All the construction sites are allowed to remain open for pre-monsoon works in red zone areas.

In containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. No movement of people in and out of these zones will be allowed except for medical emergencies and maintaining supply of essential goods.

Markets and shops in non-red zones will remain open from 9am to 5pm, and if there is crowding or violation of social distancing norms, they will be closed down, the guidelines said.

...
Tags: mumbai, maharashtra government, red zone, non-red zone areas, coronavirus pandemic, green zone, orange zone, coronavirus in maharashtra, lockdown rules
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (AP)

With record jump of 5,611 in single day, coronavirus cases now stand at 1,06,750

Exam trouble soon.

Pending CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to be held in own schools, not external centres

Representational image. (PTI)

2 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants killed in Srinagar encounter

A doctor collects details of a person suffering from fever before conducting a swab test for coronavirus. (AP)

Tamil Nadu sees big jump in virus infections, door to door screening to begin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid cases in India rise as states lift lockdown curbs

Coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh threshold in India as states lift lockdown curbs. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Amphan set to make landfall today; over 1 lakh evacuated in Odisha

Representational image. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Old city shops open for Ramzan shopping, but no customers

Representational image. (AP)

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley. (AFP Photo)

No night curfew in West Bengal, says Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham