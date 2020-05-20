56th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

102,586

2,258

Recovered

39,870

593

Deaths

3,175

19

Maharashtra3505884371249 Tamil Nadu11760440682 Gujarat117464804694 Delhi105544750166 Rajasthan57573232139 Madhya Pradesh54652631258 Uttar Pradesh46052783118 West Bengal28251006244 Andhra Pradesh2489162152 Punjab2002164737 Telangana1592100234 Bihar14955179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2020 Cyclone Amphan: Kolk ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Amphan: Kolkata Port Trust suspends operations as precautionary measure

DECCAN CHRONICLE | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published May 20, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated May 20, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Mukherjee said that all cargo handling operation at Diamond Harbour and Sagar anchorage have been stopped.
The Kolkata Port Trust. (DC picture)
 The Kolkata Port Trust. (DC picture)

Kolkata: The Kolkata Port Trust, which was playing a crucial role in the cargo handling of essential items' supplies amid the Covid-19 lockdown, has suspended its operations as a precautionary step to avoid damages to its assets due to Cyclone Amphan.

KoPT spokesperson Sanjoy Mukherjee said, "All types of operations, including loading and unloading at KoPT will remain suspended from 8 am on Wednesday till 6.30 am on Thursday. The suspension of operations will however come into effect at Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) of the KoPT in East Midnapore from Tuesday night. All the 19 vessels at Sandheads anchorage have picked up their anchor and proceeded down to deep sea so as to avoid the path of the storm."

 

Mukherjee said that all cargo handling operation at Diamond Harbour and Sagar anchorage have been stopped, adding that all the barges have been told to move up to the sheltered water.

No ships have been kept at the oil jetties of Haldia and Budge Budge, while all movements of inward and outward vessels have been cancelled at Kolkata.


Mr Mukerjee added, "Pilot Vessel Ma Ganga and 4 Pilot Launches have been taken inside HDC as a precautionary measure. All the vessels in the docks have been instructed to secure with additional mooring ropes and lines. All the port owned and hired utility crafts have been taken inside docks except for I tug and I launch at Kolkata will be at locks for exigency. Similarly at HDC tugs will be at locks for exigency."

At present, Mukherjee said, there are 15 merchant vessels at Kolkata Dock System, 6 at Kidderpore Dock and 9 at Netaji Subhas Dock. 11 merchant vessels are at Haldia Docks.

...
Tags: kolkata port trust, cyclone amphan, west bengal, indian merchant shipping
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (AP)

With record jump of 5,611 in single day, coronavirus cases now stand at 1,06,750

Exam trouble soon.

Pending CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to be held in own schools, not external centres

Representational image. (PTI)

2 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants killed in Srinagar encounter

A doctor collects details of a person suffering from fever before conducting a swab test for coronavirus. (AP)

Tamil Nadu sees big jump in virus infections, door to door screening to begin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pending CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to be held in own schools, not external centres

Exam trouble soon.

Covid cases in India rise as states lift lockdown curbs

Coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh threshold in India as states lift lockdown curbs. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Amphan set to make landfall today; over 1 lakh evacuated in Odisha

Representational image. (PTI)

Maharashtra government divides state into red and non-red zones

Maharashtra government divides state into red and non-red zones. (PTI Photo)

2 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham