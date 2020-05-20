57th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

107,789

1,308

Recovered

42,914

605

Deaths

3,316

14

Maharashtra3713696391249 Tamil Nadu11760440682 Gujarat117464804694 Delhi105544750166 Rajasthan57573232139 Madhya Pradesh54652631258 Uttar Pradesh46052783118 West Bengal28251006244 Andhra Pradesh2489162152 Punjab2002164737 Telangana1592100234 Bihar14955179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 20 May 2020 Cyclone Amphan comme ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Amphan commences landfall process, says IMD

ANI
Published May 20, 2020, 5:10 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2020, 5:10 pm IST
Process commenced at 2.30 pm on Wednesday and it will continue for about four hours.
Representation image. (PTI)
 Representation image. (PTI)

Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of Cyclone Amphan has commenced since 2.30 pm on Wednesday and it will continue for about four hours, said Director of Indian Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar Centre, HR Biswas. He also said that the forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal.

"The landfall process commenced since 2:30 PM, will continue for about 4 hours. The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal," he said.

 

Earlier in the day, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan said that Odisha and West Bengal have evacuated nearly 1.5 lakh and 3.3 lakh people respectively ahead of the landfall of cyclone Amphan.

Pradhan also said that as per the IMD, the storm surge could be four to six meters of seawater which will enter land area.

NDRF teams are coordinating with local administration for storm surge response and a total of 41 teams are deployed in Odisha and West Bengal, he said.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is also closely monitoring the developments in the Bay of Bengal and ships at Visakhapatnam have been kept on standby to proceed to affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid, evacuation, and logistic support.

...
Tags: landfall, cyclone amphan, national disaster response force (ndrf), odisha coast, disaster management
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

Representational image

IAF aircraft behind the boom sound that shook Bengaluru

The police sources said that one of the jawans was killed on the spot and the other died on way to nearby Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). Medical Superintendent at SKIMS. AP Photo

Two BSF jawans shot dead by motorbike-borne militants in Srinagar

Representational image (PTI)

Covid-19: Eight more tested positive in Mandya which has the highest number of cases

Representationl image (PTI file photo)

Sale takes hit in Thirumazhisai, vendors want to reopen Koyambedu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two BSF jawans shot dead by motorbike-borne militants in Srinagar

The police sources said that one of the jawans was killed on the spot and the other died on way to nearby Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). Medical Superintendent at SKIMS. AP Photo

Pending CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to be held in own schools, not external centres

Exam trouble soon.

Covid cases in India rise as states lift lockdown curbs

Coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh threshold in India as states lift lockdown curbs. (PTI Photo)

Get ready for Manic Monday, June 1

Representational image (PTI)

Guest workers choose to walk back home as trains to cyclone-hit areas cancelled

Bengaluru continues to face a guest workers' crisis. (DC Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham