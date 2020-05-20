Covid numbers shoot up in Karnataka, health ministry keeps data under wraps

BENGALURU: Sixty three fresh corona positive cases reported since Tuesday evening and the health department which used to release it's bulletin with detailed information right from the patient's age, gender, place of residence, the source of infection, travel history etc have all been withheld.

This has come just a day after the Covid19 cases in the state set a new record by registering 149 cases in a single day. Wednesday's bulletin only has district-wise details of fresh positive cases.

Of the 63 cases - 21 are from Hassan, 10 from Bidar, 8 from Mandya, 7 from Kalburgi, 6 from Udupi, 4 each from Tumkur and Bengaluru and one each from Dakshin Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir. The total tally stands at 1458.

Sources claim that the health department was getting impatient as the fresh cases were constantly raising due to entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamilnadu and Kerala.

In the past one week, more than 250 positive cases are returnees from Maharashtra alone and nearly half of them have returned to Mandya apart from Hassan and Shivamogga. Cases were adding up in Kolara, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru due to returnees from Tamilnadu.

It persuaded the government to ban any entry from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamilnadu till May 31.

Despite this the cases are on rise and the department is not so happy with the development. It should be noted that the department which has ramped up the Corona testing, on an average is testing nearly 7,000 samples every day.

Is the department hiding the details as it thinks people might be panicked with the steady rise in numbers is yet to be answered by the officials.

As soon as the Twitter handle of the Karnataka Health Department tweeted it has changed the bulletin format, it was flooded with questions asking clarity over this transformation and criticisms for moving away from transparency hiding crucial information.

The 4 cases from Bengaluru are from Yeshwanthpur, Jnanabharati Nagar and Nagawara. BBMP has declared these areas as containment zones and have been taking steps to prevent the spread.

With 21 discharges, Mandya is having the 147, active cases in the state putting behind Bengaluru with 117 cases. In a matter of few days, Hassan crosses 50 mark and has 53 positive cases.

Karnataka over all has 864 active cases.