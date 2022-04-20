Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2022 Russia opens weapons ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Russia opens weapons’ bazaar for India’s needs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Apr 20, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Lavrov said that Moscow is in favour of the continuing direct negotiations between India and China to resolve their bilateral differences
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: AFP)
 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Russia can give India any defence platform and weaponry it wants, the country’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Speaking to an Indian TV channel, he also termed the transfer of defence technology to India as “unprecedented” among the foreign nations that India has ties with. Mr Lavrov also said that Moscow is in favour of the continuing direct negotiations between India and China to resolve their bilateral differences. He also hailed India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar as a “great patriot” for taking decisions solely on the basis of India’s own national interests, an obvious reference to New Delhi’s firm resolve to continue its close ties with Moscow despite pressure from the West.

 

It may be noted that Mr Lavrov had visited New Delhi earlier this month and held detailed discussions with Mr Jaishankar, besides calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The subject of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine had been discussed in great detail then at the bilateral talks, besides the issue of maintaining bilateral defence and economic ties in the face of the crippling Western sanctions on Russia. India has so far refused to criticise Russia but has been constantly calling for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. This also comes as the West has been mounting pressure on India to not buy Russian weaponry and oil.

 

India is acquiring the crucial S-400 missiles from Russia. India has had close strategic ties with Russia and its earlier avatar, the erstwhile Soviet Union, spanning decades ever since India’s independence in 1947.

“On defence, we can give India anything it wants. The technology transfer (from Russia) is unprecedented among India’s outside partners,” Mr Lavrov told the TV channel. Asked about the Sino-Indian border dispute, he said: “We welcome the discussions between India and China”, adding that Russia wanted to further strengthen the trilateral Russia-India-China (RIC) format that he said was envisaged by Moscow way back in 1996 and made a reality.

 

The Russian foreign minister also reiterated his country’s position on the Ukraine conflict and blamed Ukraine’s government for the situation.

...
Tags: external affairs minister s. jaishankar, russian s-400 missiles, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, india and china
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Revanth: People ready to revolt against TRS

Several applicants insist they have waited for months after they passed the tests. At the Hyderabad RTA office, an average of 3,000 applications are received either for new licence or for renewal, a month. — Representational image/DC

Issue of driving licences gets delayed for months

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi and election strategist Prashant Kishor (right). — ANI

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC File Image)

CM takes stock of farming ahead of kharif



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre extends insurance scheme for healthcare workers on Covid duty

The PMGKP was launched on March 30, 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh healthcare providers, including community health workers and private health workers, who may have been in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and may be at risk. (PTI Photo)

India tops milk production in world, turnover higher than wheat and rice output: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dedication of a Bio-CNG plant and the foundation stone laying of 4 Gobar Gas Plants, in Banaskantha district. (PTI)

US woos India with across board tie-ups

(L-R) Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department, in Washington, DC. (PTI Photo)

Quality matters in India’s drive to fill global wheat export gap

Indian wheat has become competitive for the first time in years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the global grains trade, sparking a scramble for alternatives.

Jharkhand cable-car mishap: One dead, 48 trapped, IAF takes over rescue operation

Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikoot hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->