Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2022 One lakh fisherfolk ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One lakh fisherfolk families in AP to get ₹ 10,000 each

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Apr 20, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
This money is to help families tide over the situation for 61 days when they are banned from fishing in the sea from April 15 to June 14
Over one lakh fisherfolk families in Andhra Pradesh will get a financial incentive of ₹ 10,000 each under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa in May. (PTI Photo)
 Over one lakh fisherfolk families in Andhra Pradesh will get a financial incentive of ₹ 10,000 each under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa in May. (PTI Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Over one lakh fisherfolk families in Andhra Pradesh will get a financial incentive of ₹ 10,000 each under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa in May.

This money is to help families tide over the situation for 61 days when, as per centre’s orders, they are banned from fishing in the sea from April 15 to June 14 along the entire east coast from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu. This is the breeding season for fish when eggs laid by them hatch and the offspring grow. A grown fish eventually means good income for families that depend on fishing.

 

AP has nearly 1.24 lakh fishing families living all along its coast. Fisheries authorities, with support from Sagara Mitra, will list out whether or not members of these families have ventured into the sea during the period of ban.

No mechanised or motorised boat is permitted to go fishing into the sea during the ban period. Traditional crafts can, however, be taken out by individual fishermen during the period.

Normally, a group of fishermen ranging from eight to 10 take up the sea voyage for a week or 10 days before returning with their catch. This is the only source of livelihood for them. Once ban on fishing is imposed, these people are expected to stay ashore and undertake repairs on their nets, boats and other equipment.

 

Fisheries authorities, along with Sagara Mitras, visit residences of boat owners and take a declaration from them stating that they are not taking up the sea voyage for fishing during the ban period. They also express their willingness to accept punitive action if their declaration is found to be false.

Elders in fisherfolk colonies play a key role in ensuring compliance during the ban period. Authorities also patrol the seas along the coast to find out any illegal fishing activity.

In case of any violation, officials bookcases and penalise violators to the tune of ₹ 2,500 to ₹ 5,000; depending on the gravity of offence. At times, the boats are also seized.

 

Fisheries joint director P.V. Satyanarayana said, “We are taking up enumeration of fisherfolk families who are strictly following the norm of not venturing into the sea. They will be compensated with ₹ 10,000 per family. Over one lakh families are expected to get the benefit in the state.”

...
Tags: fisherfolk, ban on fishing, ysr matsyakara bharosa
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Two days ahead of Earth Day, many notable environmentalists from the city contended that scrapping of G.O. 111 was an undemocratic and autocratic act. (Representational photo:PTI)

Scrapping of GO 111 will spell disastrous: Environmentalists

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the highest priority would be given to ACB, Disha, and SEB activities in the state. (Photo: Twitter)

CM at review meet: New App to lodge bribe complaints with ACB

The BJP leaders who called on the Governor included MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, the party’s state general secretary G. Premender Reddy, former MLC N. Ramachander Rao, the party’s joint in-charge for Tamil Nadu affairs Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP’s Medak, Khammam and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts presidents Gaddam Srinivas, Galla Satyanarayana, and Nandu Janardhan Reddy respectively. (Twitter)

BJP leaders call on Governor; seek CBI probe into suicides

Saket Talwar. - (Image By Arrangement)

Fraudster, held in Goa, brought to Hyderabad for probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC stays anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

Supreme Court (PTI)

Nagaland Peace Accord: Centre sends envoy to iron out differences among stakeholders

Former Intelligence Bureau special director A.K. Mishra — DC Image

Quality matters in India’s drive to fill global wheat export gap

Indian wheat has become competitive for the first time in years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the global grains trade, sparking a scramble for alternatives.

As COVID cases surge, Delhi makes masks mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. (Representational image: PTI)

Russia opens weapons’ bazaar for India’s needs

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->