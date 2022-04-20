One lakh fisherfolk families in AP to get ₹ 10,000 each

Over one lakh fisherfolk families in Andhra Pradesh will get a financial incentive of ₹ 10,000 each under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa in May. (PTI Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Over one lakh fisherfolk families in Andhra Pradesh will get a financial incentive of ₹ 10,000 each under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa in May.

This money is to help families tide over the situation for 61 days when, as per centre’s orders, they are banned from fishing in the sea from April 15 to June 14 along the entire east coast from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu. This is the breeding season for fish when eggs laid by them hatch and the offspring grow. A grown fish eventually means good income for families that depend on fishing.

AP has nearly 1.24 lakh fishing families living all along its coast. Fisheries authorities, with support from Sagara Mitra, will list out whether or not members of these families have ventured into the sea during the period of ban.

No mechanised or motorised boat is permitted to go fishing into the sea during the ban period. Traditional crafts can, however, be taken out by individual fishermen during the period.

Normally, a group of fishermen ranging from eight to 10 take up the sea voyage for a week or 10 days before returning with their catch. This is the only source of livelihood for them. Once ban on fishing is imposed, these people are expected to stay ashore and undertake repairs on their nets, boats and other equipment.

Fisheries authorities, along with Sagara Mitras, visit residences of boat owners and take a declaration from them stating that they are not taking up the sea voyage for fishing during the ban period. They also express their willingness to accept punitive action if their declaration is found to be false.

Elders in fisherfolk colonies play a key role in ensuring compliance during the ban period. Authorities also patrol the seas along the coast to find out any illegal fishing activity.

In case of any violation, officials bookcases and penalise violators to the tune of ₹ 2,500 to ₹ 5,000; depending on the gravity of offence. At times, the boats are also seized.

Fisheries joint director P.V. Satyanarayana said, “We are taking up enumeration of fisherfolk families who are strictly following the norm of not venturing into the sea. They will be compensated with ₹ 10,000 per family. Over one lakh families are expected to get the benefit in the state.”