CM at review meet: New App to lodge bribe complaints with ACB

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 21, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Informer system in colleges to check drug abuse and ragging
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the highest priority would be given to ACB, Disha, and SEB activities in the state. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: A new mobile application to lodge complaints with ACB and an informer system to curb corruption in government, as also the drug menace and ragging in colleges, will be introduced in Andhra Pradesh soon.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the highest priority would be given to ACB, Disha, and SEB activities in the state. An app would be available with ACB to receive complaints, he said and asked officials to clean up the areas where bribe-taking was taking place.

 

The CM was participating in a review meeting on the Home Department at the CM Camp office in Tadepalli.

Jagan emphasized on the need to make the state corruption-free. An audio recording of such corrupt practices can also be made through the App and advanced forensic tests would authenticate such claims.

“The app would be designed in a short while,” he said, adding that ACB stations should be strengthened at zonal level. It would also monitor corruption complaints in other departments.

“The toll-free number to lodge complaints with the ACB should be displayed on the hoardings in every village and ward secretariat,” he said.

 

The chief minister urged the authorities to create awareness about the 14400 special toll-free number for ACB and educate the public on the ACB’s functions.

“We must ensure there is no corruption in the Village/Ward Secretariat system. A sub-registrar system is to start operations from village and ward secretariats, where surveys, registrations, land transfers take place,” the CM said and advised the officials to ensure that no corruption takes place.

“There should be no scope for corruption in the government’s ambitious programmes such as Gorumuddha and Sampoorna Poshana. The authorities must ensure that those arrested in bribery cases get punished. The existing laws should be strengthened with necessary changes.:

 

Reviewing Disha, the CM asked officials to reduce the response time to reach the scene, so that women can feel safe. Women police in village and ward secretariats should also be made aware of Disha, SEB and ACB functioning, he said.

On narcotics menace, the chief minister stressed the need for stern action in curbing drug use. Keep a special vigil on educational institutions, especially junior colleges, engineering, degree, medical colleges, and universities. Officials must monitor the situation constantly and report progress on a monthly basis.”

 

He suggested developing an informer system at college level,” he said, adding strict action should be taken against those who harass people via social media. He said there is need to strengthen the forensic department for crime detection.

Also, set up a special call center for the SEB to curb illicit liquor sales.

Home minister Thaneti Vanitha, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Rajendranath, home secretary Kumara Viswajit and other senior officials attended the review meeting.

...
