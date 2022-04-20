Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2022 As COVID cases surge ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As COVID cases surge, Delhi makes masks mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2022, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2022, 1:25 pm IST
Sources said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital
New Delhi:  In view of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

 

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon.

Sources said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

They said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases.

The health department said 632 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 4.42 per cent.

The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent. 

 

