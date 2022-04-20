Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2022 Anti-encroachmnet dr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Anti-encroachmnet drive in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2022, 10:35 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2022, 10:35 am IST
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor to identify the illegal constructions of 'rioters'
Security personnel patrol in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: The BJP-ruled NDMC has initiated an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday in Jahangirpuri, where clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, and has asked the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) mayor to identify the illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish it using bulldozers.

 

The copy of the letter was also sent to commissioner of the municipal body.

Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. There was also stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

The north civic body in a letter to the Northwest deputy commissioner of police (DCP) said that a special joint encroachment removal action programme, comprising the public works department, police, works department, health and sanitation department, veterinary department and enforcement cell of the NDMC has been scheduled in Jahangirpuri.

 

You (police) are therefore requested to provide at least 400 police personnel including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action on April 20 or April 21 (9.30 am onwards) as per your convenience for three days, the assistant commissioner, NDMC civil lines zone, said in the letter to the DCP.

Delhi BJP president Gupta, said that a Hanuman Jayanti procession passing through Jahangirpuri was pelted with stones by anti-social elements and rioters on April 16

These anti-social elements have protection of the local MLA and councillor as a result of which they have made large numbers of encroachments and illegal constructions, he alleged.

 

"The illegal constructions and encroachments by these rioters should be identified and demolished with bulldozers and strict action should be taken against them at the earliest," Delhi BJP president wrote to Mayor Raja Iqbal.

The ruling AAP and the BJP have been engaged in blame game over the violence and arson in Jahangirpuri. While the AAP has been alleging that main accused in the clashes belonged to the BJP, the saffron party claims they belong to the AAP

...
Tags: jahangirpuri, hanuman jayanti clashes, eviction drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


