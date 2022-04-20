Amit Shah promises justice in Sai Ganesh’s death case, family sees CBI probe

Khammam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured the family of S. Sai Ganesh, the BJP activist who died by suicide, that there would be complete justice after a proper investigation into the death.

Sending a powerful signal that the national Bharatiya Janata Party leadership had the backs of BJP workers in Telangana, Amit Shah, during a phone call with Sai Ganesh’s grandmother Savithri, and sister Kaveri, asked what the family wanted.

In response, the grandmother told Amit Shah that they did not have any faith in the state police investigation into her grandson’s death and they wanted justice. Mr Shah was requested to order for a proper investigation.

“A CBI inquiry into the death alone can ensure truth comes out and justice can be delivered,” the family said, to which Mr Shah responded with a firm assurance of “jaroor karenge” (will certainly do so).

It may be recalled that Sai Ganesh, a BJP activist from Khammam, died by suicide after alleging harassment by the Telangana state police, and had named Ajay Kumar, senior Telangana Rasthra Samithi (TRS) leader and state transport minister, as the person responsible for getting a slew of false cases filed against him by the Khammam police.

His death has become a flashpoint in the district, with the BJP demanding a CBI probe, and declaring that it would not rest until everyone who drove the young party worker to death, was caught and punished. The family told Mr Amit Shah that Sai Ganesh was disturbed by the cases filed by police against him.

“Sai Ganesh used to always think about the BJP and participated in party programmes with fullest commitment,” the family told Mr Shah.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, who facilitated the call, was accompanied to Sai Ganesh’s residence by BJP Khammam district president Galla Satyanarayana.

Meanwhile, members of the BJP’s legal cell visited Khammam on a fact-finding mission into Sai Ganesh’s death. The legal cell members, including Rama Rao, member of the Telangana Bar Council, high court advocates, Anthony Reddy, Ravinder Viswanath, Sridevi and Lalitha, spoke with several people and made notes about the case.

High Court advocate Antony Reddy said on Tuesday that police were trying to water down the case by not filing a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code that relates to abetment of suicide.

“If any person commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term, which may extend to 10 years, under IPC 306. Section 309 of attempt to commit suicide will cease after the death of the victim,” he said.

Reddy said that they would file a writ petition in the Telangana High Court and seek an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation if the police do not investigate the case properly.