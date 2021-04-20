Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2021 Political leaders de ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Political leaders decry poor facilities at Adilabad RIMS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2021, 6:23 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2021, 10:32 am IST
Adilabad in-charge DCC Sajid Khan demanded the state to supply oxygen cylinders or he would get empty cylinders filled up with his money
Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao expressed displeasure over the poor treatment and said patients are suffering though the Union Government is spending thousands of crores to control the epidemic. — Representational image/AP
ADILABAD: BJP, Congress, and TRS leaders expressed displeasure over the poor treatment and atrocious facilities provided to Covid patients at the Covid ward in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), here.

Adilabad in-charge DCC Sajid Khan alleged that there was a shortage of oxygen supply and many patients were not provided oxygen, which is essential for Covid patients with respiratory problems.

 

He demanded the state government to supply oxygen cylinders or he would get empty cylinders filled up with his money. He said many empty oxygen cylinders were lying in the premises of RIMS.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao held a meeting with RIMS director Bhanoth Balaram Naik and DMHO Dr Narender Rathod and other staff on Monday and reviewed the treatment being provided to Covid patients.

Bapurao expressed displeasure over the poor treatment and said patients are suffering though the Union Government is spending thousands of crores to control the epidemic. He alleged that remdesivir injection is being diverted from RIMS and being used for influential people and VIPs, which was denying proper treatment to the patients undergoing treatment at RIMS.

 

He said officials should take responsibility for maintaining stocks of emergency medicines and details of their usage.

Two days ago, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna also inspected the Covid ward at RIMS and expressed his displeasure over the poor maintenance of the ward and raised doubts about the treatment being given to Covid patients.

Tags: poor medical facilities at rims adilabad, shortage of medical oxygen, covid patients shortage of oxygen rims adilabad, adilabad dcc leader sajid khan, adilabad mp soyam bapu rao, rims director bhanoth balaram naik, remdesivir diverted from adilabad rims, adilabad mla jogy ramanna
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


