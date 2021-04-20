Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2021 Night curfew in Tela ...
Night curfew in Telangana; order follows high court directive

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
The order said all persons are prohibited from roads and other public places from 9 pm except those involved in essential services
 There is no restriction on inter-state or intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods. — Representational image/PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government on Tuesday issued orders imposing night curfew across the state with immediate effect from 9 pm until 5 am every day up to May 1 to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Orders to this effect were issued vide GO MS No. 87 by way of a follow-up to a directive from the High Court to the government to impose lockdown or night curfew.

 

"The various measures to control Covid-19 in the state have been reviewed. It is decided to introduce a night curfew in the state as a further measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19," chief secretary Somesh Kumar said in the order.

During the curfew period, all offices, shops, establishments, restaurants etc shall remain close from 8 pm except for hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies, and those dealing with the supply of essential services. The essential services include the print and electronic media, telecom and internet services, broadcasting services, IT and IT enabled services, delivery of all goods through e-commerce, petrol pumps, LPG and CNG, petroleum and gas outlet, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sanitation, coal storage and warehousing services, private security services and production services or units that require uninterrupted services.

 

There is no restriction on inter-state or intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission or passes will be required for such movements. Public transport vehicles, including autos and taxis will be allowed to function within a stipulated time. Violation of this order will result in case registration and prosecution.

 

