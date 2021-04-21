Hyderabad: Many GHMC officials down with Covid-19

The corporation has advised people to call 040 – 21 11 11 11, 9154686549 or 9154686558 in any case of emergency or Coronavirus-related queries. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Offices of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been working under tremendous pressure following many of their staff getting affected by Coronavirus.

After the second wave of pandemic began, 40 officials of just the civic body’s headquarters at Tank Bund have tested positive. Though general public are not being allowed to interact with officials since past few days, two officials from engineering wing, one from revenue, two from town planning, one from sports, three from IT, two from administrative wing, an engineer sitting on the ground floor, and officials of electrical wing have contracted the virus.

As many as five persons tested positive on Tuesday alone, three on Monday, two on Sunday and two on Saturday. Many officials at the zonal offices too have been similarly affected by Covid-19.

Because of high incidence of virus among staff, top officials of GHMC are actively contemplating to give corporation personnel the work-from-home option. Another option could be 50 percent of staff working from home and the rest from office. Officials who hold digital keys and have super fast internet connectivity at home could work from their residences.

There are also certain officials at the level of additional commissioners and chief engineers, who have co-morbid conditions. They too could work from home by holding virtual meetings with field staff of GHMC who, however, have no option but to attend duties throughout the city, particularly during emergencies.

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle: "We have been keeping a close watch on every official. If s/he comes to office late, we have been asking them to produce Covid-19 test document, even though they have taken the vaccine. We trust none because it will be risky for other staff working from the offices," the official informed. He said apart from young IAS officers, senior personnel are being advised to work from home to minimise Covid-19 risk.

Meanwhile, the corporation has advised people to call 040 – 21 11 11 11, 9154686549 or 9154686558 in any case of emergency or Coronavirus-related queries.

Over 40 sanitation workers belonging to Charminar zone staged a dharna against inadequate safety measures for them. They are demanding manual attendance since they fear biometric devices are transmitting Coronavirus to those in the field.