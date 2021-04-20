Konaseema traders to close shops from 4 pm to 7 am

KAKINADA: Konaseema traders have voluntarily decided to close their shops from April 21 to April 30 between 4 pm and 7 am the next day in view of the continuing surge in cases of Coronavirus.

The suggestion was first taken by Amalapuram Chamber of Commerce. It suggested that remaining chambers of commerce in Konaseema too take a similar decision in the interests of both trades people and society.

Representatives of Amalapuram Chamber of Commerce, led by its president K. Tataji, met police authorities and informed them about their decision to down shutters from early evening to next day morning keeping in view the spiraling Covid-19 cases. Police officials agreed with their decision.

Tataji maintained that traders of Amalapuram have taken this decision voluntarily. Traders belonging to Ravulapalem, Mummidivaram, Razole, Tatipaka and other major panchayats have also agreed to close their shops around the same time.

The chamber president said they will assess the Coronavirus situation on April 30 and decide what to do next. He, however, clarified that medical shops and milk vendors will function without any restrictions.

Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhava Reddy said traders have taken the decision on closure of shops during evening and night times voluntarily. There will be no curfew in the Konaseema area, he maintained.