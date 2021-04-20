Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2021 ICSE cancels Class 1 ...
ICSE cancels Class 10 examination, postpones Class 12 exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Apr 20, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
The ICSE board also instructed the schools to prepare for admissions to Class 11 and plan for the next academic year
The board further said that any decision on Class 12 ISC exams will be taken in the first week of June after monitoring and assessing the Covid situation. — Representational image/DC
 The board further said that any decision on Class 12 ISC exams will be taken in the first week of June after monitoring and assessing the Covid situation.

Hyderabad: Parents and students heaved a sigh of relief after the CICSE announced on Tuesday that Class 10 exams will be cancelled for academic year 2020-21. The council had previously said that the exams had been postponed.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced that in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, exams for Class 10 stand cancelled whereas those for Class 12 remain postponed until further orders. This is in line with the CBSE decision.

 

A parent from Hyderabad Public School, Dr Samina Ali, said that first announcement from the CICSE to only defer the examinations had made her sceptical and worried at the same time, because she did not want her son to sit for the exam amind the havoc that she was seeing first hand as a frontline worker.

"My child was prepared, I didn't want him to appear for the exams. It is not just the child but poses a fatal threat to the entire family," Dr Ali said.

The CICSE also instructed schools to prepare for admissions to Class 11 and plan for the next academic year.

 

Another parent, Shruti Tibrewala, said that they can look forward now that the board has finally decided on not conducting the exams. "The announcement earlier about only postponing Class 10 exams was a setback, because students could not do anything. There was no clarity on what to do next, whether keep preparing for exams or start looking ahead. But now there is finally a sense of relief," she said.

Parents that Deccan Chronicle spoke to all echoed the same thought. The CICSE further said that any decision on Class 12 ISC exams will be taken in the first week of June after monitoring and assessing the Covid situation.

 

...
ADVERTISEMENT
