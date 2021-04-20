Hyderabad reports over 700 COVID cases for second consecutive day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district, which forms a major portion of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, for the second day running reported more than 700 new Covid-19 cases. The GHMC area, according to the department, had 705 cases on Sunday, down from 743 on Saturday.

The state health department said Telangana state had 4,009 fresh Coronavirus infection cases on Sunday, down from 5,093 on Saturday.

The fall in numbers has little to do with the reduction in infections but more to do with the fewer tests the state conducted, in what has now become a standard feature over weekends. The total tests on Sunday fell steeply to 83,089 from 1,29,637 the previous day.

This did not have any impact on the number of people who died from Covid-19 with the department reporting yet another day of double-digit deaths. Fourteen persons died from the disease in the state on Sunday, the bulletin said.

The overall Covid-19 toll in the state is 1,838, and the caseload stands at 3,55,433.

Following the GHMC in the number of cases were Medchal-Malkajgiri with 363, Nizamabad with 360, Ranga Reddy with 336, Sangareddy with 264 cases. Six other districts – Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Siddipet, Warangal Urban, and Jagtial — reported more than 100 cases each.

The department said 1,878 people were declared recovered on Sunday, even as it listed 39,154 people as ‘active cases’, that is suffering from Covid-19 disease in the state as on Sunday evening.