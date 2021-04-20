Andhra Pradesh records 5,963 Covid cases, 27 deaths

Among daily cases of infection, Chittoor was the worst hit at 1,182 followed by 938 in Guntur, 893 in Srikakulam, 626 in East Godavari, 565 in Visakhapatnam. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh registered 5,963 fresh coronavirus infections and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state health authorities reported here on Monday that out of 37,765 samples tested, 5,963 persons were found infected with the virus. Out of a total of 1,57,15,757 samples tested so far in the state, 9,68,000 persons were found infected with the virus and of them, 9,12,510 have recovered while 48,053 are still active with the virus.

Among daily cases of infection, Chittoor was the worst hit at 1,182 followed by 938 in Guntur, 893 in Srikakulam, 626 in East Godavari, 565 in Visakhapatnam, 491 in Nellore, 434 in Kurnool, 280 in Prakasam, 189 in Kadapa, 171 in Krishna, 156 in Anantapur and 19 each in Vizianagaram and West Godavari.

Chittoor reported the highest number of coronavirus cumulative active cases at 8,705 followed by 5,422 in Guntur, 5,183 in Srikakulam, 4,730 in East Godavari, 4,324 in Krishna, 4,305 in Visakhapatnam, 3,676 in Kurnool, 3,267 in Prakasam, 3,097 in Nellore, 2,068 in Anantapur, 1,377 in Kadapa, 1,342 in Vizianagaram and 557 in West Godavari.

With regard to daily cases of death of Covid-infected patients, Krishna reported the highest at six followed by four each in Chittoor and Nellore, two each in Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam and one in Anantapur.

The state health authorities discharged 2,569 patients after recovery.