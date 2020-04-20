Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2020 Video: Bengaluru cop ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Bengaluru cops arrest 54 rioters from hot-spot area, but worry about infection

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MK ASHOKA
Published Apr 20, 2020, 11:09 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2020, 11:49 am IST
Residents scuffled with health workers and policemen who wanted to move corona suspects to quarantine    
An overview of the Padarayanapura locality in Bengaluru, where a riot broke out as health workers tried to move coronavirus contacts to quarantine.
 An overview of the Padarayanapura locality in Bengaluru, where a riot broke out as health workers tried to move coronavirus contacts to quarantine.

Bengaluru: Police came down hard post-midnight on the corona hotspot locality of Padarayanapura in Bengalru after local residents scuffled with medical staff and policemen to stop them from shifting coronavirus positive patients to quarantine.

After subduing the riot, police arrested 54 persons including a woman.

 

The authorities are, however, worried that policemen may have been at risk if there were corona positive people involved in the scuffling. Last week a policeman who was involved in a lathicharge at a mosque ended up covidpositive.

After the rioting in Padarayanapura last night, home minister Basavaraj Bommai had an elaborate meeting with chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao too met the chief minister to brief him about the situation.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, home minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Padarayanapura on Monday morning.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and health department personnel have filed separate FIRs in connection with the incident.

Bommai pulled up DCP Ramesh Banoth for not being present at the time of shifting the coronaviru suspects to quarantine.

He also stated that police have been given a free hand to ensure shifting of every listed person to quarantine.

Soumendu Mukharjee, additional commissioner of police, who rushed to the Padarayanapura after violence broke out, said as many as 10 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been posted in the locality. 6 ACPs, 20 Inspectors and 25 PSIs and 220 civil police have been deputed for conducting operations in the area.

A strong posse went door to door after getting leads from CCTV and mobile phone footage to arrest 54 persons from the locality.

Police have readied a list of 100 persons who were involved in the violence. The arrested people have been placed under monitoring. The police and other staff who took part in the operations have been alert about symptoms and told to get sanitized.  

The riot began when BBMP medical staff accompanied by a police contingent tried to shift 20 persons who were listed as primary and secondary contacts of 12 persons who tested positive for the corona virus.

They got into a verbal spat and declared they won’t go to quarantine. The mob broke barricades erected to block entry into the hot spot locality, threw down the chairs and tent erected for health workers and policemen.

...
Tags: padarayanapura, bengaluru, coronavirus riot, bengaluru police


Latest From Nation

People buy vegetables at a market during a national lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

Lockdown violation pose serious health hazard to public, ups risk of covid spread

Representational Image. (AFP)

Two alcohol addicts die after consuming hand sanitizer in Hubballi

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman at a camp organised in Bhubaneswar. PTI photo

Odisha reports 7 new Covid19 cases; total count reaches 69

Police distribute ID cards to stranded migrant labours during the nationwide lockdown, at Beypore harbour in Kozhikode, Kerala. (PTI)

Guest workers in Kerala camps a happier lot



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Odisha reports 7 new Covid19 cases; total count reaches 69

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman at a camp organised in Bhubaneswar. PTI photo

Several Indian American doctors lose battle to deadly virus

The statue of composer George M. Cohan is seen in Times Square in New York, while in the background some of the nearly 1,800 digital billboards and screens across all five boroughs are displaying messages of public safety, gratitude, pride, and solidarity with essential workers. AFP photo

77 foreign nationals among 17,265 covid cases in India

Municipal corporation workers sanitize DS colony where a man was found positive with covid19 in Dhanbad. PTI photo

India is fighting covid19 crisis on a war footing: Rajnath

Municipal workers spray disinfectant in a residential locality during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. PTI photo

Centre hints at more lockdown relaxations depending on covid situation

A farmer waits for his wheat produce procured at the New Grain Market amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chandigarh. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham